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Friday’s nationwide aviation system shutdown straight up bumped the Ole Miss-Oklahoma game from Saturday to Sunday, and let me tell you, Oklahoma’s athletic director is *not* having it. What started as a travel snag turned into a full-blown clash with the league office, with some seriously high stakes on the line.

Chaos in the Skies, Chaos on the Schedule

The drama all started with that FAA ground stop on Friday. This wasn’t some minor drizzle, this was a *nationwide* aviation system shutdown. You know the kind of ripple effect that causes, and it hit college football hard. The Ole Miss team found themselves unable to depart Oxford Friday night, stranded like the rest of us when flights get scrapped. Even after the stoppage was lifted, their charter company couldn’t make a late-night departure happen, pushing their travel plans all the way to Saturday afternoon. Think about that, folks: trying to get a major college football team across the country the day of the game. It’s a logistical nightmare, and it meant that Saturday’s 4:15 p.m. ET kickoff was a no-go.

Oklahoma’s Fury and the Commissioner’s Call

So, the game was shifted to Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, and that’s where the real fireworks started. Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny didn’t just disagree, he “strenuously objected” to the decision to move the game. That’s a strong phrase, right? You know he was hot. But Commissioner Greg Sankey apparently shut it down, informing Oklahoma of his decision “over our strong objection.” And get this, Sankey didn’t pull any punches, telling them that a “failure to play on Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit.” A forfeit! That’s not just a schedule change, that’s a threat to the integrity of the season and a major gut punch to a team that clearly wanted to play on their own terms.

So now we’re looking at a Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff for Ole Miss-Oklahoma. This isn’t just a delay, it’s a statement, and you gotta wonder how this tension plays out on the field. Will Oklahoma carry that objection and frustration into their game, or will it throw them off their stride? It’s going to be wild to see.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.