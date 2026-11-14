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The New York Knicks dropped a tough 106-104 game to the Indiana Pacers on Friday, November 13, and if you think it came down to Karl-Anthony Towns’ missed game-tying shot, coach Mike Brown wants to set you straight. The team’s struggles run much deeper than one play, according to Brown, who was brutally honest about the performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Physicality and Possession: Coach Brown Pulls No Punches

Coach Mike Brown didn’t mince words after the narrow loss, telling reporters, “They physically dominated us.” He highlighted the Pacers’ big man, saying, “Zubac impacted the game at an extremely high level.” The numbers don’t lie when Brown broke down the possession game. Indiana pulled down 9 offensive rebounds and the Knicks lost the possession battle , which Brown defines as “free throws + offensive rebounds + turnovers” , by a staggering 21 points. Sound familiar? Brown noted, “Just like vs Cleveland, we lost the possession game.” He added, “We were fouling, I don’t…” The coach made it crystal clear: “I don’t care who you play, it’s going to be hard to win a game on the road when you lose the possession game like we did, if we get blown by on defense as bad as we did, if you let your opponent win the physicality battle like we did. It’s all a recipe for a loss. And that’s where I’m disappointed.” That’s the cold, hard truth right there, and it points to fundamental issues.

The Final Play: KAT’s Look, But Not the Blame

With the game on the line, the final shot for a potential tie went to Karl-Anthony Towns, not Jalen Brunson. Brown defended the decision, explaining, “We needed a 2-pointer. We had executed something like that in practice. We thought we would gain an advantage with a little rip screen. KAT got a great look. Probably a shot that he makes nine out of 10 times. So I’m okay with it.” Towns himself spoke about the shot, stating, “I thought it was a great shot. I was excited for the opportunity. I got to make a quick decision. It’s either OG is open on the rip screen and he has an open layup or I get to take the shot. I just was ready for the opportunity.” He added, “I’m happy with the follow through. I was happy with the technique. It just wasn’t my day.” While Towns took a solid look, Brown was adamant that this one play “did not cost us the game.” He acknowledged that “our guys did fight to give us a chance down the stretch,” but the underlying problems are far greater than a missed buzzer-beater.

Mikal Bridges Owns Up to Struggles, Team Flow Still Off

Beyond the strategic decisions and collective effort, Mikal Bridges took full responsibility for his own performance. He said, “I just look in the mirror, I just got to be better. Nobody else to blame but me and I just got to go out there and, whatever it is, just be better and go harder.” Bridges emphasized, “When times are tough, you just gotta own up to it.” This kind of accountability is huge for a team. Coach Brown also touched on the team’s offensive rhythm, admitting, “No, not yet. Not yet. At times, yes, but we’re not always in a good flow right now, which is fine, because there are other ways to win a basketball game while we’re trying to work on that.”

The message from Coach Brown is clear: the Knicks need to get tougher, smarter with the ball, and find that consistent offensive rhythm if they want to turn these close road losses into wins. It’s early in November, but these are the lessons that define a season and set the tone for what’s to come.

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Originally reported by Posting and Toasting.