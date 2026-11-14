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The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Boston College Eagles this Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame rolls into this matchup having won two straight since their only loss of the season back on October 17 at BYU, and they are fresh off a home win over Miami (FL) on November 7. For Boston College, things are looking grim, as they have dropped two in a row, including a rough, lopsided loss at Duke. This game is huge for the Eagles: a loss here means they still need to beat both Syracuse and Miami (FL) just to even think about bowl eligibility.

Notre Dame’s Attack Meets a Struggling Eagles Defense

Notre Dame’s offense has been cruising, led by running back Nolan James Jr. This guy is a touchdown machine, racking up nine rushing scores, the most on the Irish squad, and he has not coughed up the ball all season. He went for 107 yards and two touchdowns against Navy on October 31, one of his two 100-yard games this year. Boston College’s run defense gives up 156.6 rushing yards per game, so James is probably licking his chops, especially in the red zone. Oh, and get this: he also has three touchdown catches out of the backfield, just another headache for the Eagles near the goal line.

Then there is quarterback CJ Carr. He is throwing darts, with only one interception all season, and he has been sacked just twice. Against Miami (FL) on November 7, Carr completed 29 of 40 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in their 31-24 victory. Boston College’s pass defense, though, is their strong suit, giving up only 187.3 passing yards per game. They have snagged 12 interceptions this season, with Charlie Comella grabbing four of those. Carr’s efficiency is gonna face a real test, no doubt.

Boston College’s Ground Game Faces a Brick Wall

For Boston College, their offense centers around quarterback Mason McKenzie, who uses his legs as much as his arm to make plays. He leads the Eagles with 676 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. McKenzie even busted out for 170 yards and two touchdowns in their 49-27 win at Georgia Tech on October 24. The problem for McKenzie? He has been sacked 22 times this season. However, Notre Dame’s pass rush has only managed 17 sacks so far, so maybe, just maybe, McKenzie will get a little more time in the pocket if the Eagles can avoid those long-yardage situations.

Running back Bo MacCormack III has also been a bright spot for the Eagles, with two 100-yard games this season, including 105 yards and a touchdown against Florida State on November 7. He is second on Boston College with 373 rushing yards and five rushing scores, and he is their best short-yardage option. But this is where it gets tough. Notre Dame’s defensive front is no joke, allowing only 87.1 rushing yards per game, and they have Boubacar Traore causing havoc with four sacks. MacCormack’s ability to keep the Eagles ahead of the chains is going to be crucial if McKenzie is going to avoid carrying the entire load on third down.

This Saturday’s game is set to kick off a critical stretch for Boston College. If they can pull off the upset, it would be a massive statement. If they lose, the road to bowl eligibility gets even tougher, demanding wins against Syracuse and Miami (FL) just to keep the dream alive.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.