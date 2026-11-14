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Mike Evans has been officially ruled out for the 49ers’ Sunday game in Dallas, but here’s the kicker: head coach Kyle Shanahan says Evans is actually healthy enough to play. Shanahan told us Evans’ recovery is progressing so well he could probably get out there if he had to, but the team is absolutely playing the long game here.

Prioritizing Long-Term Health Over Short-Term Gains

Shanahan made it crystal clear the 49ers aren’t focused only on this Sunday’s matchup. Evans is battling Achilles tendinitis, and the focus is squarely on his long-term health over any immediate benefit. Shanahan put it like this, “It’s been going well. I’m sure if this was the last game or something he’d be able to go out there, but we’re trying to make sure it fully heals so it doesn’t act up again. But it’s going in the right direction.” It’s a cautious move, prioritizing future availability over having a playmaker on the field against Dallas. They want Evans completely healed, not risking a re-aggravation.

What’s Next for the 49ers’ Top Receiver?

This decision means Evans won’t be on the field this week, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Shanahan hinted that there’s a chance Evans could be good to go for next week’s showdown. That’s a Sunday night game against the Vikings, all the way down in Mexico City. “There’s a chance for next week, but not sure yet,” Shanahan said. The 33-year-old Evans has been off to an outstanding start this season, leading the 49ers with an average of 70 receiving yards per game. That kind of production is key for any offense, and the 49ers definitely want it back. But it seems they are prioritizing the full recovery over getting those yards this Sunday.

The wait continues for Evans. The next potential opportunity for him to hit the field is that Sunday night clash with the Vikings in Mexico City. It’s a calculated risk, sitting their leading receiver when he’s almost ready, but the 49ers are making a clear choice to invest in Evans’ future. We’ll be watching to see if that gamble pays off next week.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.