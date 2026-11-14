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Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is out for the short term, but the timeline after his recent surgery on a fractured right ring finger is surprisingly quick. Jacobs went under the knife this week to repair the fracture, and the buzz out of Los Angeles is way more optimistic than you might think for such an injury.

The Surgical Strike and the Speedy Recovery Window

Yeah, the guy just had surgery on his right ring finger, which is never good news for any player, let alone a running back. But according to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero, Jacobs is expected to miss “no more” than three weeks. Seriously, three weeks after surgery? That’s the kind of news that gets fans doing a double-take. It means the Packers could see their star back on the field way sooner than many might have braced themselves for.

Thanksgiving Eve: A Potential Early Return?

If Jacobs does hit the full three-week timeline, he’d be back in the lineup for the Packers’ Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints. That’s a huge boost for them heading into the final stretch. But get this: Pelissero even hinted that there’s “perhaps” a chance he could be back even *earlier* for the Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Talk about a quick turnaround! Green Bay might just get a major holiday surprise if he can pull that off.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.