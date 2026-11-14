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The Seattle Kraken stumbled hard today, dropping their game against the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 in Helsinki. It’s a brutal result for our squad early in the season, far from the international showcase we all hoped for.

Tough Outing Overseas

Our boys in teal and blue hit the ice at 1:00 p.m. ET in Helsinki, battling the Hurricanes across the pond. A 4-1 final score against the Kraken means a seriously rough start to Saturday for Seattle hockey faithful. This kind of performance is a tough pill to swallow, especially when you are playing on a global stage.

It’s a tough start to the season’s international play for our squad. After today’s 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes, every game matters even more to get that momentum going. We need to see them bounce back strong. Enjoy your Saturday, Seattle, and here’s hoping for better next time!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pension Plan Puppets.