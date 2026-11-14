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Jared Goff is walking into Sunday’s Germany showdown against the Patriots carrying a brutal 1-3 career record in those matchups, a stat that drops his impressive overall 59.7% win rate down to a dismal 25% when he faces New England. This isn’t just a tough stat, folks, it’s a glaring red flag for a Lions team that desperately needs every win right now.

The Patriots Hex: A History of Disappointment

Seriously, what is it about the Patriots that gives Goff so much trouble? In those four games, he’s only managed two touchdown passes while throwing five interceptions. That’s a turnover ratio that’ll make any fan cringe. His first taste of this struggle was way back in 2016, his third career start, where the Patriots handed his team a 26-10 loss. Two years later, the stakes were sky-high, and New England still shut him down in the Super Bowl, winning 13-3. The trend didn’t break in 2020 with another 24-3 loss, or in 2022 with a crushing 29-0 shutout. Here’s the kicker, though: this Sunday marks the first time Goff faces the Patriots without Bill Belichick on the sidelines. He’s never even gone up against current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, as their teams just never crossed paths. Does a new coach change anything for Goff? We’re about to find out.

Germany Showdown: Everything on the Line

This isn’t just about Goff trying to exorcise some personal demons. This game is absolutely massive for both teams. Your Detroit Lions are sitting pretty at 6-2, but they’re caught in a total dogfight with a cluster of four NFC North teams all boasting six or more wins. Every single game is a heavyweight bout, and a loss here could seriously mess with their momentum. The Patriots, at 5-4, aren’t exactly cruising either. They’re fading in the AFC East race and are in scramble mode, trying to secure a wild-card spot. This isn’t just a friendly international exhibition; it’s a critical mid-season battle with playoff implications for both squads.

This Sunday in Germany isn’t just another game for Goff. It’s a chance to rewrite a personal history of struggle against one specific team. With the Lions battling in a packed NFC North, every win is massive. Can Goff finally break the curse against the Patriots and prove he’s past those struggles, even with a new coach on the other side? We’ll find out Sunday.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.