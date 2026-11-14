Carson Beck and the Arizona Cardinals are walking into a full-blown nightmare on Sunday, facing a Los Angeles Rams squad under Sean McVay that’s stomped rookie quarterbacks with a brutal 9-2 record. This isn’t just another game, this is a chance for Beck to either prove everyone wrong or just be another notch on McVay’s belt, especially with fellow rookie Ty Simpson watching from the sidelines.

The Rams’ Rookie QB Graveyard Is Real

Let’s be real, the odds are stacked against Beck big time. Historically, rookie QBs just melt against the Rams. Since McVay took over in 2017, only two rookies, Caleb Williams in 2024 and Tua Tagovailoa in 2020, have managed to snag a win. And even those weren’t exactly highlight reels: Tagovailoa barely scraped by with 93 passing yards and one touchdown against Jared Goff’s Rams, while Williams put up only 157 yards and a score in the Bears’ 24-18 win in 2024. The Rams are sitting as heavy 9.5-point favorites, even on the road. This ain’t no cakewalk, folks.

Bruised, Battered, But Still Betting on LA

Despite the Rams coming into Week 10 “battered and bruised,” they’ve finally got a winning record for the first time all season. They’re also hungry for a divisional win, their first in 2026, and a win here would keep them right in the Wild Card hunt. The Cardinals, on the other hand, are also limping with a “similarly-injured offense,” missing running back Jeremiyah Love and receiver Michael Wilson. The Rams have their own issues, with Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Jordan Whittington out, plus Steve Avila and Terrance Ferguson sidelined. Trent McDuffie and Kam Curl are questionable, too. But here’s the kicker: the Rams defense, with Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett finally back on the field together, absolutely balled out in Week 9. That’s why every single one of the 52 experts across seven major outlets picked the Rams to win this one. No one, absolutely no one, is calling for a Cardinals upset.

Myles Garrett’s Status: A Small Crack?

Hold up, there might be one small sliver of hope for Arizona, or at least a big question mark for the Rams. Head coach Sean McVay dropped an update on Myles Garrett on November 13, saying, “Guys that will be DNPs: Myles Garrett. He’ll be questionable for the game. He’s feeling good. It’s more of just getting him feeling as good as possible. He’s had a really good week, played a bunch of snaps, and expect him to be able to build on that. But we’re being smart with him.” So, while Garrett played last week and is “feeling good,” he’s officially questionable. If Garrett, a game-wrecker, isn’t 100% or doesn’t play, that could be a tiny opening for Beck.

Sunday’s game is more than just a regular season matchup. For Carson Beck, it’s a monumental test. Can he become the third rookie QB to defy the odds against McVay’s Rams, or will he simply join the long list of signal-callers who couldn’t break the curse? Everyone’s tuning in on Sunday to find out.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Turf Show Times.