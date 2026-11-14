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Drew Lock had a good week of practice, and if he wins this Sunday against the Raiders, the Seattle Seahawks could be staring down a full-blown quarterback discussion. No kidding, this is it, 12s. We are on the edge of our seats because the stakes couldn’t be higher for our team heading into the bye week.

The Quarterback Question Heats Up

The situation is crystal clear: Sam Darnold has been struggling after the bye. If he continues to stumble and Lock comes out strong with a win this weekend, that quarterback conversation is not going anywhere. It is right in our face. We are sitting at 5-4, folks, and our path to the playoffs is already tougher than some of us want to admit. There is zero margin for error left, and this game before the bye is absolutely critical. What do you want to see from our squad to give us hope for a serious playoff run? We need a statement game, for sure.

Defense Faces a “Conundrum,” Key Players Need to Step Up

The Raiders are rolling into town with Brock Bowers, who is arguably the best tight end in the game, and he is a full-on conundrum for our defense. We know Mike Macdonald’s squad is stacked to handle talented tight ends , few teams are better equipped , but Bowers still brings a new set of challenges in Klint Kubiak’s offense. Thank goodness for Nick Emmanwori. That dude is special, so versatile, and he has been covering elite tight ends all season. He will be tested again this weekend, and we are counting on him. We also need to see the Abe Lucas we know. Brock Huard said it: we need the Abe Lucas from the last three or four years, especially when he is healthy. Let’s see that dominant play. Oh, and that Jarran Reed trade rumor? It was the strangest one I have heard in a while. We have to hope that was only some off-season chatter, right?

Injuries and a Look to the Future

Look, we are not at full strength right now, and that hurts, but the good news is we will see two players back on the field against the Raiders. We need everyone we can get. We are hurting with these injuries, but we have to do what we can with who we have got. And, looking ahead, sitting at 5-4, we are currently slated to pick 17th overall in the 2027 NFL Draft. That is a tough pill to swallow when you are fighting for the playoffs, right?

This Sunday against the Raiders is more than another game. It is a chance for Lock to grab the reins, for our defense to make a statement against a top talent, and for us to head into the bye with some real momentum and hope for a playoff run. Let’s go, Hawks! We need this one.

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Originally reported by Field Gulls.