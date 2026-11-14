San Francisco 49ers logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Dallas is letting ball carriers get loose like it’s a practice drill, giving up the second-most yards *before contact* per carry this season at a whopping 1.78 yards. It’s not just the eye test either, the stats scream that the Cowboys are getting moved way too easily at the point of attack. This isn’t against elite run games, either. They’ve only faced two offenses in the top-15 for rushing success rate, and they still look like they’re struggling.

Niners’ Ground Game Is Ready to Explode

Kyle Shanahan must have been grinning ear to ear watching the film, because the Cowboys’ defense against inside zone is straight up broken. On one 36-play reel alone, Dallas allowed an insane 8.08 yards per carry! Seven of those 36 plays went for double-digit gains, and the Cowboys coughed up a 58.3% success rate. The 49ers, meanwhile, are already running more and more inside the tackles, with their inside zone clip up to 19.1%, a slight bump from last year. This game is set up perfectly for them to smash the Cowboys’ A and B gaps. Honestly, you could even make the case that the Niners haven’t run inside enough this season, but Christian McCaffrey is still doing damage with 24 inside zone carries, averaging 5.04 yards per carry and a 62.5% success rate. He had two 11-yard runs on inside zone just last week.

Targeting the Rookie in Coverage

It’s not just the run game where the Cowboys look vulnerable. Rookie Caleb Downs, who primarily plays nickel, could be a real target for the 49ers. The dude is 5’11”, 206 pounds, and has 10th percentile arm length, which definitely shows up in contested situations where he can’t make plays on the ball. He’s been thrown at against the Texans, Packers, and Cardinals, allowing all 9 of his targets to be completed for 147 yards. Heading into Week 9, Downs had allowed a 90.5% completion percentage, which was the third-highest among slot cornerbacks this season, and he only has one pass breakup. Dallas even tried to align him closer to the line of scrimmage, almost like a pseudo-linebacker, against Arizona, where he played linebacker 32.1% of the time. The Niners could absolutely find success by going after him.

Battle in the Trenches and Injury Worries

On the flip side, the 49ers’ trenches have been getting it done. DeForest Buckner is playing like a true force multiplier, drawing attention away from Osa Odighizuwa and making everyone better. Colton McKivitz also had a pretty impressive day recently against Maxx Crosby, with reports saying he didn’t allow a single pressure, though some argue one play should count. Still, that’s solid work. However, there are some real concerns heading into this game. OT Williams and LB Greenlaw are questionable. Shanahan himself sounds pretty worried about Williams’ shoulder, saying, “Anytime you hurt your shoulder on a Thursday, it doesn’t make you totally at ease. Sunday comes fast, but hopefully that…” WR Evans is also out. These injuries could definitely impact the game plan, but if the Niners can exploit the Cowboys’ clear weaknesses, they could still run wild.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Niners Nation.