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The New England Patriots’ defense just got absolutely carved up by the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, and it was a deflating performance that should have every fan concerned. Their supposedly “most expensive cornerback room in the league” allowed two receivers, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson, to combine for a mind-boggling 335 yards and two touchdowns. Each of those guys logged career highs against them, which is just brutal. This isn’t just a bad day, folks. This is a flashing red light for a unit that’s been underwhelming and injured through the first half of the season.

Gonzalez Under the Microscope

Leading the charge in that defensive breakdown was All-Pro Christian Gonzalez, who just signed a massive four-year, $135 million contract extension in 2026. NextGen Stats says he personally gave up 10 receptions for 187 yards. Yikes. NFL Hall of Famer Ty Law didn’t hold back on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, saying, “I just expect more out of him… I have never been a part of a situation in my 15-year career where a secondary played that bad… That’s unacceptable… You got the bag. You have to play better.” Law also questioned the leadership and communication in that secondary. Gonzalez himself took responsibility after the game, but he’s also “not too worried about it.” Two-time Super Bowl champion Logan Ryan, on the Up & Adams Show, said he “loved his comment” about being allowed a bad day, but he also pointed out that “part of being a number one corner is that you have to guard whatever comes out there.” Ryan felt Gonzalez was “mentally… in his head” and had a slow start that just “continued.” Head coach Mike Vrabel echoed that, saying he expects more from Gonzalez and the rest of the defense has to improve overall. This kind of performance from Gonzalez is surprising, given what the organization paid him, but it highlights a deeper problem.

Execution: The Real Problem?

What’s really going on here? It’s not just Gonzalez. His struggles are just shining a spotlight on the defense’s overall inconsistencies. Patriots defenders across multiple positional groups have pointed to a consistent “lack of execution” over the past week, a sentiment frequently brought up by veteran safety Kevin Byard. Remember how I wrote last week about *not* dealing impact players like Christian Barmore and Carlton Davis at the trade deadline? The Patriots ended up not making any transactions, even though I suggested the offseason might be a better time for such moves. I had hoped that the defense’s “encouraging” Week Eight performance against the now 1-7 Miami Dolphins might be a “potential turning point.” Well, it clearly “didn’t stick.” That brief glimmer of hope is long gone after last Sunday’s absolute shellacking.

Look, Gonzalez has to bounce back, and Ryan thinks he will. But this isn’t just on one guy. The defense, as a whole, has been injured and inconsistent for too much of this season. That “lack of execution” needs to get fixed, and fast, because another performance like this and we’re going to see those playoff hopes dimming way too quickly.

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Originally reported by Pats Pulpit.