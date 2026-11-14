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Carson Beck is finally under center for the Arizona Cardinals, and the oddsmakers at FanDuel are already setting some wild lines for his first career start against the Los Angeles Rams on October 18, 2026. After watching their defense play against our Seahawks just last week, Seattle fans know what the Cardinals bring, but this Rams game presents a whole new set of challenges and opportunities for a team desperate for a spark.

Can the Cardinals Defense Hold Up Against the Rams (Again)?

You saw it, I saw it, we *all* saw it when the Cardinals defense lined up against our boys last week. Those dudes play tough, especially against the Rams, but the line for this game is sitting at a super low 39.5 points. That is wild. Why so low? The Cardinals defense has been solid, sure, but both teams are battling injuries to their key playmakers on offense. Then you got the Rams’ defense, which is legit. So, you are looking at either the Rams putting up 30+ points themselves, or this thing is staying under 40. It is a tough call, but the logic points to a defensive slugfest or a Rams blowout.

The Playmakers: Knight’s Edge and Donald’s Drought

Shifting gears to individual battles, if you are looking at player props, the talk around the water cooler has to be about Bam Knight. This guy is the most explosive running back the Cardinals have, hands down. He busted out for 80 yards on 15 carries the last time these two teams met, so taking the over on his 29.5 rushing yards looks like a smart move. But here is the thing that truly has me scratching my head: Aaron Donald. Yeah, *that* Aaron Donald. The dude has not recorded a single sack all season in 2026. Zero. And now? He is going up against Hayden Conner, who is making his first career start at center. You have a rookie QB in Beck, and a wide receiver room that, combined, has only caught eight passes this entire season. If there was ever a game for Donald to break his sack drought, this is it. The odds are +188 for him to get one, and honestly, after a season of silence, you just know he is hungry.

This Sunday, all eyes will be on Carson Beck to see what he can do in his inaugural NFL start. But for us here in the Emerald City, we are watching how that Cardinals defense, the one we just saw, handles the Rams, and if Aaron Donald can finally get off the schneid against a rookie center and quarterback. Get ready for some hard-hitting football.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Revenge of the Birds.