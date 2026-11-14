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The Oklahoma high school football season just cranked up another notch. Week 11 is officially in the books, and the full schedule for the state playoff quarterfinals is out, ready to light up your Friday night. Every single one of these must-win matchups is kicking off Friday, November 20, at 7 p.m. local time, so clear your calendars.

The 6A-I Bracket Is Absolutely Stacked

This bracket looks legit, with some absolute powerhouses ready to rumble. Broken Arrow is sitting at a flawless 10-0, but they gotta defend that record at home against Moore, who are 8-3. You’ve got Jenks, who are 7-2, hosting Yukon (7-4). Then there’s Owasso (7-3) taking on Mustang (8-3), and Bixby (9-1) facing off against Tulsa Union (6-4). That’s a gauntlet, folks. These teams are leaving everything on the field for a shot at glory.

6A-II Is Full of Gritty Matchups and Future Talent

Over in Class 6A-II, the matchups are just as intense. Muskogee (6-5) is heading to Choctaw (8-2), while Norman (7-4) visits Bartlesville (7-3). Ponca City (7-5) will battle Stillwater (7-2), and Sand Springs (6-5) goes up against Piedmont (6-4). Again, all these are Friday, November 20, at 7 p.m. local time. And hey, while we’re talking about Oklahoma football, we gotta shout out some of the future talent. The Oklahoman’s “Super 30” for the 2027 class includes some serious studs. We’re talking about players like Cash Worley from Keifer, who plays quarterback and tight end, and Payton Lang, a wide receiver out of Broken Arrow. Mustang’s Kason Delgado also made the list. These guys are the real deal, and they’re going to be lighting up fields for years to come.

This is it, folks. Quarterfinals are the absolute proving ground. Every team is fighting for their season, and for a shot at that state title. Mark your calendars for Friday, November 20, because Oklahoma high school football is about to explode with some must-see matchups. You don’t want to miss a single snap of this action!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.