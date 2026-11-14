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The perfect season is officially over for Memorial. On Friday night at Enlow Field, the Tigers came up one possession short, falling 31-28 to Indian Creek in the Class 3A regional championship. It was a crushing end to what had been an unblemished 12-0 run for the Tigers, now sitting at 12-1. Coach John Hurley didn’t require much time to address his team postgame, acknowledging there wasn’t much to truly say in that gut-wrenching moment.

Indian Creek’s Ground Game Was Relentless

This heartbreaking result boiled down to a few key factors, and Indian Creek’s absolute domination of the line of scrimmage was at the top. The Braves, now 12-0, scored on their first two possessions of the second half and nearly bled the clock dry on a third. Their offense finished with a whopping 266 rushing yards on 49 attempts, with Paxton Walters churning out 109 yards and Patrick Dowty adding 85. It felt like even more in the moment, as Indian Creek just kept holding possession, especially with a bruising fourth-quarter drive that saw multiple fourth-down conversions. Quarterback Evan Clark was only asked to attempt seven passes, which tells you everything about their game plan. Indian Creek coach Max Goodin was clear about their strategy, saying, “We knew we wanted to pound the rock. We wanted to sustain long drives and play great defense. We really challenged our kids this week to move them up front. Pound the rock and play great defense. We feel like that’s what wins championships in November.” And he wasn’t wrong.

Injuries and Early Mistakes Proved Costly

For Memorial, they were constantly playing down multiple scores, struggling to get Indian Creek off the field until the final minutes. The other major factor was injuries finally catching up, especially on defense. All-State linebacker Grayson Carter was a notable absence in the middle, suffering a torn ACL in the sectional semifinal. Coach Hurley himself admitted, “Grayson is a big deal, especially in the second half.” This game marked the most points allowed by the Tigers since 2024, highlighting just how impactful Carter’s absence was against such a physical team. Hurley lamented, “It’s a grinder going through the back end of our schedule. Hats off to Indian Creek. They did a great job. Coach Goodin has those guys playing really well. Some of those small things come and bite us back in the end.” On top of that, another slow start plagued Memorial. They fell behind 21-7 in the second quarter after multiple crucial mistakes, including a dropped opening kickoff that led to an interception near their own end zone. You just can’t make those kinds of errors in a championship game.

After the final whistle, Coach John Hurley didn’t need much time to address his team. His message was clear: this season, a 12-1 record and a regional championship appearance, was a success by all measures. One result in November, as tough as it is, won’t diminish that. Hurley credited his kids for competing all the way to the end, acknowledging the brutal conference and schedule from Week 7 on had left them “a little bit beat up.” They came up short, but the fight was undeniable. It’s hard to sit on that goal line, fighting back tears in the near freezing temps, knowing one more possession in the second half could have had them playing for Lucas Oil Stadium. But a 12-1 season? That’s something to hold onto.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.