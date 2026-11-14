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Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo straight up WENT OFF for 37 points each, leading the Miami Heat to a 133-121 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Nov. 13. This wasn’t just any big night, either. Antetokounmpo added nine rebounds, and Adebayo absolutely dominated with 14 boards for a double-double in the NBA Cup matchup at the Kaseya Center. According to the NBA, these two stars just joined an exclusive club, becoming only the second duo in Heat franchise history to each score more than 35 points in the same game. That’s some serious company, folks.

History Made: This Ain’t Your Average Duo

Who’s the *only* other duo in Heat history to pull off that 35-point-plus feat? Only LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Yeah, *that* LeBron and Wade. They did it twice after LeBron joined Wade in Miami back in 2010. First, on March 14, 2012, Wade put up 36 points and James added 35 in a tough loss to the Chicago Bulls. Then, they really went off on Feb. 26, 2013, with James dropping 40 points and Wade tossing in 39 in a double-overtime win against the Sacramento Kings. Those guys, of course, went on to win back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. For Giannis and Bam to be mentioned in the same breath, for the same statistical achievement, after only one game doing it, shows you the kind of potential this new Heat era is flashing.

Giannis’s Blockbuster Start and Adebayo’s Continued Dominance

This season marks Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first in Miami, following a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat sent Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakučionis to get him. The guy was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and spent his entire career with the Bucks until he decided he wanted a fresh start. He won two league MVPs, was named an All-Star 10 times, and snagged the 2021 NBA Finals MVP trophy when he led Milwaukee to a championship. He’s not exactly easing into Miami, either, averaging 27.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game so far this season.

Then you’ve got Bam Adebayo, who’s in his 10th NBA season, all of them with the Heat. He’s putting up 17.8 points, 8.4 boards, 3.3 assists, and a career-high 2.2 steals per outing this year. And remember back in March? The dude scored an insane 83 points in a game, which is the second-most in NBA history. Let that sink in. On Friday, Davion Mitchell also stepped up huge for Miami, adding 22 points and tying his career high with 17 assists. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 25 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Giannis-Bam show.

What’s Next: Giannis’s Reunion

Get ready for some drama, because Giannis faces his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks, for the first time on Nov. 18. The Heat are even hosting “A Night in Vice City” to promote the highly-anticipated “Grand Theft Auto 6” video game during that matchup. You know Giannis is going to be playing with a fire under him for that one. Adebayo and the whole squad will be ready, too. This Heat team is showing us flashes of something special early on, and you gotta wonder just how far this new dynamic duo can take them.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.