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Former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is not letting up on Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, and now he is buying courtside tickets to talk trash face-to-face. Get ready, because this is about to get wild.

The Beef That Started It All

The whole thing kicked off when the 48-year-old Johnson, who clearly still thinks he’s got it, claimed he could lock down Doncic if he played in the NBA. He even threw shade, accusing other players of not watching enough film. Then, he really went for it, sharing a screenshot of a direct message he sent on Instagram, challenging Doncic to a one-on-one game back in June. Doncic has been totally silent through all of Johnson’s taunts. You’d think that would slow Ochocinco down, right? Nope. The Cincinnati Bengals legend is only just getting started.

Courtside Seats for a Trash Talk Showdown

Ochocinco has revealed his next move: courtside tickets. That is right, he is planning to sit right next to the bench at the Kaseya Center for the Lakers’ game against the Miami Heat. He is not hiding his intentions either. On the Nightcap Show, Johnson practically dared Doncic. “I can’t wait for him to come here. You see how I was talking trash to Anthony Edwards? Wait until the Lakers come here. I got the same seats, Joe. You know, right next to the bench so he can see me,” he said. The man wants to be heard, front and center.

A 55-Point Warning From a Legend

But here is the kicker: not everyone thinks this is a brilliant idea. Shannon Sharpe and Iso Joe Johnson, who know a thing or two about the game, both warned Ochocinco that trying to rile up Doncic could totally backfire. Like, seriously backfire. Iso Joe even went as far as to predict that the Lakers star would drop at least 55 points against the Heat. That would be Doncic’s best return of the season! Can you imagine the scenes if Ochocinco’s taunts light a fire under Doncic and he just absolutely goes off?

So, when does this epic showdown happen? We are going to have to wait a while. The Lakers and the Heat are not scheduled to play each other again until March 2027. Will Ochocinco’s trash talk ignite a firestorm from Doncic, or will the silence continue to be his most potent weapon? You just know we are going to be watching every minute of that game when it finally rolls around.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.