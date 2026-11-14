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New Lexington is headed back to the regional final, clawing their way past West Holmes in a nail-biting 36-30 victory at Jim Rockwell Stadium. It was Lane Ratliff and a defense that made crucial stands when it mattered most, securing the second-seeded Panthers a spot in the Division IV, Region 15 championship.

The Grind For The Win Was Real

This game was a full-on war, tied at 14 heading into halftime, and it felt like it could go either way right up until the final whistle. West Holmes, the third seed, even took a 27-22 lead late in the third quarter after Christopher Williams punched in a 19-yard scoring run with just over two minutes left. But New Lex refused to fold. Ratliff, who played like a man possessed, scored on a 2-yard run about 90 seconds into the fourth, putting the Panthers up 28-27 after a facemask penalty on West Holmes helped the drive. The two-point run didn’t connect, but the lead was theirs.

The Knights weren’t giving up though. West Holmes had a first-and-goal from the New Lex 9-yard line but couldn’t get it in, settling for a 23-yard field goal from Garrett Obrst. That gave West Holmes a 30-28 lead with only 6:47 left on the clock. You could feel the tension, right? But Ratliff and the offense needed hardly any time to respond. A short kickoff gave them good field position, and Ratliff didn’t waste it, hitting Tyson Spicer down the middle for a go-ahead 41-yard touchdown. The two-point pass sealed it, making it 36-30. The defense then dug in one last time, making a game-winning stop in New Lex territory, allowing Ratliff and the offense to run out the clock. Coach Kevin Board summed it up perfectly, talking about the team’s “resiliency and perseverance.”

What’s Next: Rematch and Redemption

This New Lexington squad, now sitting at an impressive 11-1, knew what they were getting into. “This group has been in this game for three straight years and knew what to expect,” Board said. Their defense, with Tanner Toth setting the table and guys like Eli Stephens making critical plays, was the backbone, especially with West Holmes’ Brayden Parsons connecting with Reid Hoxworth for a 67-yard touchdown early on. Stephens also praised the offense, saying they “leaned on our line late in the game. Lane made some plays with his arm and his legs. It’s what he does for us.” Board specifically shouted out the offensive line, anchored by seniors Stephens, Alberto Boggess, and Bodie Decore, along with Hayden Finley and Carter Danison on the right side. That line played “great, especially in the second half,” opening up the run game and play action.

Next week, it’s a rematch for all the marbles in the regional final against top-seeded Indian Valley. The Braves have taken the last two meetings in this very regional final, so you know this New Lex team is fired up for some redemption. The site for that showdown drops on Sunday, November 15. You absolutely cannot miss this one.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.