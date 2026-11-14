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San Diego ran away with an 87-67 win over Chicago State Friday night, fueled by a scorching 18 points from Jevon Hill. The Toreros didn’t just win, they took control early and never looked back, showing real force in their early season run.

Toreros Lock It Down Early

It was Jevon Hill who set the tone, seriously. He wasn’t just scoring, he was doing it from deep, hitting six of his ten three-point attempts on his way to 18 points. This dude led the team with nine points in the first half alone, and that helped San Diego absolutely blow open a 46-29 lead by the break. But it wasn’t just Hill. Marqui Worthy dropped 12 points and dished out five assists, showing off some real playmaking. And hey, Dusty Stromer pitched in with 10 points and even snagged three steals. That kind of balanced attack is what you love to see. San Diego, now sitting pretty at 3-1, grabbed the lead with 16:26 left in the first half, and seriously, they just never trailed again. Talk about putting your foot down!

Cougars Couldn’t Catch Up

For Chicago State, it was a tough night, dropping their record to 2-3. Mike Price tried to keep them in it, leading the Cougars with 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to stem the tide. Armari Carraway added 17 points, and Malik Olafioye contributed 11 points and five assists. Those are solid individual efforts, no doubt, but the team just couldn’t find a way to stop San Diego once they got rolling. When a team gets up 17 points at halftime and you’re just trying to play catch-up the entire second half, it’s a brutal climb.

This win is a huge statement for San Diego, pushing their record to a strong 3-1 early in the season. They looked dominant, and that’s exactly the kind of energy you want to see.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.