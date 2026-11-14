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San Antonio dropped an 18-0 bomb on the Golden State Warriors Friday night, setting a new franchise record for the best start to a game in their history. And yeah, it was exactly as brutal as it sounds, confirming what everyone already knew: the Dubs are in deep trouble.

No Curry, No Hope for Golden State

This was always gonna be a tough road game for the Warriors against a San Antonio squad that rolled into Friday night with ten straight wins under their belt. But then Steph Curry went down in Wednesday’s loss to Houston, and suddenly “hard” turned into “impossible.” Without their main man, the Warriors were basically running on fumes and, honestly, without hope. Coach Steve Kerr tried to get tricky, rolling out a small starting lineup with De’Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Draymond Green. The idea was to outrun the Spurs, but it felt like they were sending five lightweights into a heavyweight brawl. Spoiler alert: it did not work.

The Historic Spurs Demolition

The opening whistle was basically a countdown to disaster. San Antonio jumped to a 7-0 lead almost instantly, getting whatever they wanted on offense. Victor Wembanyama was just carving up the Warriors defense, using his gravity and playmaking to break them down again and again. Less than three minutes into the game, with the Spurs already up 12-0, Kerr had to call his first timeout. It helped the defense a tiny bit, but the offense stayed in neutral. That 12-0 lead just ballooned, becoming 14-0, then 16-0, and finally that historic 18-0 mark. Every Warriors pass got deflected, every shot looked blocked or contested, and they started the game a soul-crushing 0-for-11 from the field.

More than halfway through the quarter, the Warriors finally got on the board when Gui Santos absorbed some contact for a tough and-one. But even that play was a gut punch: Santos missed the free throw, and just seconds later, the Spurs converted it into a three-pointer. Offense was still borderline impossible for the Dubs, even when Wembanyama took a quick breather. That’s how Friday night went for Golden State. Just a pure, unadulterated demolition.

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Originally reported by Golden State of Mind.