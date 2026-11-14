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Deni Avdija absolutely went off for 34 points last night as the Portland Trail Blazers opened their six-game road trip by taking down the Sacramento Kings 120-107 in NBA Cup play. This wasn’t just any win, folks, it was their third straight victory, and man, does this Blazers team look sharp on the road.

Avdija’s Unreal Night and The Blazers’ Road Dominance

Talk about efficient scoring, Avdija was on another level. He shot a scorching 11 of 13 from the field, hit 3 of 5 from downtown, and went perfect from the free throw line, draining all nine attempts. That’s a masterclass right there. But he wasn’t alone in lighting it up. Damian Lillard added 29 points himself, showing why he’s still one of the best in the game. Toumani Camara chipped in 14 points, and Donovan Clingan dropped a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards. These Blazers are playing some serious basketball, improving to a sweet 9-3 overall. And get this, they are 6-1 on the road, with their only away loss being against the Los Angeles Lakers in their NBA Cup opener. That’s road warrior status!

Sacramento’s Season Is a Disaster Right Now

On the flip side, what is happening in Sacramento? The Kings are in a full-blown tailspin, losing five in a row. Their record now stands at a brutal 1-11 overall, and a mind-blowing 0-7 at home. Can you even imagine that? Being winless on your own court seven games into the season is rough. De’Andre Hunter tried to keep them in it with 24 points, and Domantas Sabonis fought hard for 21 points and 12 rebounds, but it just wasn’t enough. This team is struggling in a big way and it’s getting hard to watch.

The Blazers keep their road trip going, heading to Minnesota for games on Monday and Tuesday nights. Can they keep this momentum rolling and extend that winning streak? Meanwhile, the Kings have got to regroup fast, hosting Oklahoma City on Sunday night. They need a win, desperately.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.