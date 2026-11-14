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The game-winning touchdown from Matt Witteman to Reid Moulton, a 12-yard pass with 56.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, was the absolute dagger in Jonathan Law’s 24-21 victory over Lyman Hall. This was no ordinary Friday night W, this was an instant classic in Wallingford, a clash both teams knew had massive playoff implications on the line as November football heats up.

Witteman’s Late-Game Magic Seals the Deal

Trailing 21-17 with only 5:13 left on the clock after Lyman Hall grabbed the lead, Law’s offense had to get it done. And man, did they ever. Witteman orchestrated a masterful 10-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in that clutch hook-up with Moulton. Head Coach Ryan Pearson knew exactly what they needed to do, telling us, “We have faith in our offense that we can score at any time. It was a learning moment for us. We scored a little too quick against Xavier, and it came back to hurt us. This one we knew we had to march down the field and kill the clock because that offense over there is explosive. We did not want to give them too much time back on the clock.” They executed it perfectly, not giving Lyman Hall’s explosive offense, led by quarterback Ryan Casey, enough time to answer. Casey, who ran for 193 yards in the loss, was ultimately denied by the Law defense on their final opportunity.

An Absolute Offensive Explosion

This game was a shootout, pure and simple, with both teams combining for a mind-boggling 902 yards of offense. Lyman Hall, even in the loss, racked up an insane 479 yards. But Law had their own offensive stars shining bright. Witteman wasn’t slinging it, he threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another score. In the first half alone, he was responsible for 232 of Law’s 264 yards, throwing for 192 and rushing for 40 and a touchdown. The real standout? Wide receiver Hunter Kendzierski, who hauled in six passes for 169 yards and a touchdown, earning Player of the Game honors. His 74-yard scoring strike from Witteman in the first half gave Law a crucial 10-7 lead. Kendzierski gets it, too. “It’s fun,” he said, “I love getting the ball, seeing my teammates get the ball. These are big games.”

Defense Stepped Up When It Counted Most

While the offenses were going wild, Law’s defense made some huge plays when it mattered most. They led 17-7 at halftime, thanks in part to an Aiden Ramos 29-yard field goal and Witteman’s early heroics. Even with Lyman Hall’s 242 yards of offense in the first half, Law’s D mostly kept them out of the end zone, only giving up a 67-yard touchdown run by Brent Michaud. And talk about clutch: as the first half expired, they stuffed Ryan Casey at the Law 3-yard line, preventing what could have been another score. They stood tall again on Lyman Hall’s final drive, securing the win. Law now sits at 7-2, ranked third in Class SS, while Lyman Hall, also 7-2, is third in Class M. This win is massive for Law’s postseason positioning, showing everyone they can win the biggest games in the wildest ways. This is exactly what you want to see heading into the playoffs.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.