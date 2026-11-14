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The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has dropped the official pairings for its football playoffs’ third round, and trust me, you’re gonna want to keep an eye on these matchups tentatively set for Friday, November 20.

6A and 5A: Perfect Records and Fierce Battles

In Class 6A, the absolute juggernaut that is Frederick Douglass, sitting at a perfect 12-0, is set to host Simon Kenton (7-5). Can anyone stop their run? Elsewhere in 6A, we’ve got McCracken County (9-3) heading to Manual (11-1), South Warren (9-2) visiting Trinity (11-1), and Bullitt East (10-2) challenging Madison Central (11-1). Serious tests all around there.

Moving to Class 5A, we’re looking at two more teams still carrying that zero in the loss column. Pulaski County (12-0) hosts Scott County (9-3), and West Jessamine (12-0) takes on Woodford County (11-1). Plus, Bowling Green (8-4) is at Owensboro (10-2), and Atherton (10-2) faces Fairdale (11-1). Every game here is massive.

4A and 3A: The Unstoppable Forces Keep Rolling

Class 4A features another powerhouse with Paducah Tilghman holding an impressive 11-0 record as they welcome Logan County (9-3). Also on tap: Spencer County (9-3) travels to North Oldham (11-1), Covington Catholic (8-4) takes on Boyle County (10-2), and Corbin (10-2) clashes with Highlands (10-2).

Then you hit Class 3A, and it’s a straight-up undefeated party. Christian Academy (12-0) is hosting Murray (11-1), LaRue County (12-0) battles Lexington Catholic (9-2), and Rockcastle County (12-0) is set for Lawrence County (11-1). Don’t forget Bourbon County (11-1) making the trip to Lloyd Memorial (11-1). Who’s gonna keep their perfect season alive here?

Class 2A: High Stakes and Heavy Hitters

Finally, in Class 2A, we’ve got Beechwood (11-0) looking to extend their dominant season against Walton-Verona (10-2). What a matchup! Other big games include Mayfield (9-2) visiting Owensboro Catholic (11-1), Somerset (11-1) heading to Lexington Christian (10-2), and Prestonsburg (11-1) at Belfry (11-1). Every single one of these teams has earned their spot, and they’re not backing down.

Official kickoff times and sites are still coming, but mark your calendars for Friday, November 20. The stakes couldn’t be higher as these teams battle it out, with every single game being a do-or-die fight for a shot at the next round. You won’t want to miss a second of this playoff intensity!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.