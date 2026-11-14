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Dejounte Murray is absolutely done with his time on the New Orleans Pelicans. He has flat out requested a trade, and get this, he is refusing to even play for the team until it happens. The feeling is mutual, apparently, because the Pelicans are actually working on a trade. While plenty of teams will be sniffing around, it looks like the Phoenix Suns are the most likely squad to land him.

No Fit in NOLA: Murray’s Pelican Nightmare

It’s pretty clear why Murray wants out: he just didn’t fit with the Pelicans’ roster. Jeremiah Fears has locked down the long-term point guard spot for the team, leaving Murray feeling like an odd man out. Beyond the on-court fit, Murray was reportedly unhappy with how he was being treated within the team. The whole situation hit a boiling point early in the 2026-27 NBA season as the Pelicans got off to a slow start, with Murray even deleting tweets about his situation. This isn’t some quiet discontent; this is a full-blown public breakup.

Phoenix Is Eyeing Murray, And Klutch Sports Holds The Keys

Over in Phoenix, the Suns have their own point guard conundrum. Devin Booker and Collin Gillespie have been sharing ball-handling duties, but let’s be real, they need a true floor general. Jalen Green, who was actually comfortable as a ball-handler for the Suns before the season started and Booker was excited to have as a playmaker, now appears to be expendable. According to a report from Chris Haynes, the Suns have already registered their interest in a trade, and yes, Green could be part of that package.

This is where it gets interesting: the Suns have multiple Klutch Sports clients on their roster. That connection could make getting Murray, who is also a Klutch client, a whole lot smoother. Devin Booker himself is committed to working together with the Suns for long-term success, so bringing in a player like Murray who can elevate the team’s ceiling in both playmaking and defense would certainly fit that vision.

This whole thing is wild, but it’s clear Murray is out. The Suns seem to be in the pole position, especially with those Klutch connections. But a point guard who can elevate a team’s ceiling in playmaking and defense is huge, so other squads will definitely be sniffing around. It will be interesting to see how this situation pans out.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.