trophy logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

SMU absolutely scorched Ball State 90-65 on Friday night, pushing their undefeated start to a pristine 4-0. Oziyah Sellers was on fire, dropping a game-high 21 points, with David Terrell Jr. right there behind him, bagging 16 points of his own. This wasn’t just a win, it was a statement, even if Ball State showed some serious grit after the break.

Ball State Didn’t Know What Hit Them In The First Half

From the opening whistle, SMU was an absolute freight train. They went on a ridiculous 21-0 run, blasting out to a mind-boggling 24-1 lead. Can you even imagine that kind of start? It was the second-longest offensive explosion in head coach Andy Enfield’s two-and-a-half-year tenure, which tells you everything about how dominant it was. By halftime, the Mustangs were up 51-17, just burying Ball State. Guys like Jermaine O’Neal Jr. (13 points), Jaden Toombs (11 points), and Jakub Szumert (10 points) all got in on the action, showing off the depth on this SMU squad.

Foul Line Clinic Keeps SMU Rolling Despite Ball State’s Second-Half Push

Now, Ball State wasn’t going to roll over completely. They came out of intermission with some fire, actually outscoring SMU 48-39 in the second half, even shooting 45.2% from the field on 14 of 31 attempts. Sean Blake and Trey Lewis stepped up big for the Cardinals, pouring in 19 and 18 points respectively. But here’s the kicker, the stat that just screams loud and clear: SMU went a jaw-dropping 36-for-41 from the foul line! Are you kidding me? That’s how you shut down any hope of a comeback. Plus, they absolutely owned the boards, outrebounding Ball State 44-32. It was the first time these two teams ever faced off, which is kind of wild, especially with Ball State’s first-year head coach Chris Capko having spent the last two seasons as an associate head coach right there at SMU, and a total of 12 seasons with Enfield-led teams. Talk about a reunion game where one side brought the fireworks!

SMU is now looking to keep that perfect record intact when they host Oral Roberts on Tuesday. That’s the fourth of six home games, so they’re definitely feeling comfortable on their own floor. Ball State, meanwhile, heads to Florida State on Tuesday, looking to bounce back from this tough 1-3 start. But for SMU? This 4-0 start and that absurd foul shooting performance is definitely something to cheer about.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.