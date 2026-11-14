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It hurts. Lafayette Jeff football’s incredible run of three straight sectional championships hit a wall, again, as they fell 49-39 to Warsaw in the regional on Friday, Nov. 13. While the Bronchos made history with those three sectional titles, their road ended at the regional once more, leaving Warsaw to celebrate their second regional title on the other side of the field. Coach Pat Shanley acknowledged the sting, calling up senior leader Ka’vion Campbell-Walker to deliver a passionate, departing speech to the underclassmen, urging them to carry on the work.

Bronchos’ Early Spark Doused by Warsaw’s Flexbone

The night started with fire, though. On the opening drive, wide receiver Bryce VanOstran electrified the crowd at Schuemann Stadium, taking a pass from quarterback Trysten Barrett and scampering for a 63-yard touchdown at the 10:01 mark of the first quarter. He had a ton of yards after the catch, skipping his way to the end zone. That was exactly the energy Jeff needed! But Warsaw’s flexbone triple option offense, a style the Bronchos know well, quickly took over. The Tigers tied it at 7-7 just a few minutes later, and then their next drive signaled trouble. Warsaw quarterback Mark Haynes broke loose for an untouched 80-yard touchdown with 1:27 left in the first, then converted a two-point conversion for a 15-10 lead. The defensive breakdowns continued when Brady Sauer bounced outside for a 50-yard touchdown on fourth-and-2 with 3:22 remaining in the second quarter. By halftime, Warsaw was up big, 29-10.

“Damned If You Do…” Coach Shanley on Warsaw’s Attack

Coach Shanley didn’t sugarcoat the challenge Warsaw presented. “You got to stop a quarterback/fullback, right? So, you’re kind of damned if you do and damned if you don’t,” he said, talking about Warsaw’s relentless run game. He knew what they were up against. “We spent a lot of time studying it.” Shanley gave full credit to Warsaw’s coach, Bart Curtis, calling him a “Hall of Famer” who runs that flexbone “as well as anybody in the country.” No doubt, the Tigers’ execution was top-tier. But for Jeff, it was those breakdowns that proved too costly to overcome, especially after the strong start.

The Fight, Claw, and Scratch Continues

Despite the tough loss, the foundation laid by seniors like Campbell-Walker, VanOstran, Barrett, and defensive lineman Chris Hardy is solid. This group has elevated the program to a place where sectional championships are a given, and deeper November runs are a real possibility. They couldn’t quite kick down the regional doors this year, but the belief is strong. Shanley isn’t backing down, saying, “We have a program that is only going to continue to get better. We have people in this community that are really committed and understand what we’re doing and what we’re building. You have kids that really believe in it and they love it.” His message is clear for the future: “We’re going to fight, claw and scratch to find ways to get better and to kick that door in. It’s just a matter of time.” That’s the kind of attitude that keeps a program moving forward, and Bronchos fans have every reason to be hyped for what’s next.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.