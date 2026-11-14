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The Golden State Warriors kicked off an extended stretch without Stephen Curry with a brutal 123-85 blowout loss to the NBA’s hottest team, the San Antonio Spurs. Stephon Castle dropped a season-high 32 points as the Spurs rolled over a Curry-less Warriors squad, who are now dealing with their star sidelined by an oblique abdominal tear, an injury expected to keep him out for about a month.

San Antonio is Absolutely On Fire

Seriously, the Spurs are cooking right now. They just notched their 11th straight win, which is their longest victory streak since last March. This Friday night home win wasn’t just another notch in the win column; it was a statement. The Spurs came out swinging, opening the game with an insane 18 unanswered points as the Warriors looked absolutely shell-shocked, missing their first 11 shots from the field. That 0-for-18 stretch to start the game? ESPN’s Matt Williams, (h/t Anthony Slater) reports it’s the worst start the Warriors have had in *any* game coached by Steve Kerr. And for the Spurs, the NBA says it was their largest game-opening run in the play-by-play era.

San Antonio kept their foot on the gas all night. They outshot the Warriors 48 percent to 33 percent from the field, showing just how dominant they were. Castle led the charge with his 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting, but he wasn’t alone. Keldon Johnson added 18 points, Victor Wembanyama put up a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds along with 6 assists, and Harrison Barnes chipped in 11 points. Dylan Harper had 9, De’Aaron Fox 7, and Devin Vassell 7, rounding out a balanced attack. This squad is flying high, improving to 2-0 in the NBA Cup’s West Group C.

Golden State’s Nightmare Scenario Just Got Real

On the flip side, what a disaster for the Warriors. Trailing by 24 points at the end of the first quarter and a massive 30-point deficit by halftime, they couldn’t buy a bucket. Their 33 points through two quarters was the fewest they’ve scored *and* the fewest the Spurs have allowed in any first half this season, according to Matt Guzman of San Antonio Spurs on SI. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who struggled in Curry’s absence with only 3 points and 7 rebounds, and Brandin Podziemski combined for a measly two field goals by halftime. LJ Cryer led the Warriors with 20 points, Charles Bassey added 11, and Draymond Green had a quiet 4 points.

With Curry sidelined for a month, Steve Kerr has a massive challenge ahead figuring out how to piece this lineup together. You just saw how ugly it can get without their superstar. This wasn’t just a loss; it was a full-blown collapse, showing just how much the Warriors rely on their main man.

The Spurs will look to keep their incredible momentum rolling when they face a Utah Jazz team on Sunday that is on the complete opposite trajectory, having lost 11 straight games. Meanwhile, the Warriors have got to regroup fast as they head to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, with Kerr trying to find *any* combination that can fill the gaping hole left by Curry. This early season stretch is going to define Golden State’s fight for relevancy without their MVP.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.