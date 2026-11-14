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Walker Kessler is looking like a steal for the Los Angeles Lakers a month into the NBA season, defying pundits who thought the price tag was way too steep. The Lakers shelled out two first-round draft picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz in July, then signed him to a massive four-year, $130 million contract. But he is balling out, averaging 14.5 points on 67.5% field-goal shooting, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals every game, literally anchoring the paint on both ends of the floor.

The Lakers’ Bet Is Paying Off

Seriously, the dude is a force. That seven-foot-two frame is making life miserable for opposing teams down low, and he’s a huge reason the Lakers are sitting pretty at 11-2 right now, riding a crazy seven-game winning streak. He’s been blocking shots left and right, but it’s not just the blocks. Kessler’s changing so many more shots, preventing guys from even thinking about penetrating to the hoop. His defensive presence is undeniable and it’s fueling this team’s early season success.

He’s Got More Up His Sleeve, Too

Here’s the wild part: While everyone’s focused on his monster stats, Kessler himself is eyeing up an improvement in a lesser known area, his passing. He’s currently averaging 1.8 assists a game, and he’s actually hit at least three assists in each of his last three games. After Wednesday’s 123-112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, he told Lakers Nation what’s on his mind. “I gotta do a lot better job I can tell you that,” Kessler said. “I’m getting the ball stripped from me too much when I hold the ball low. There’s a lot of factors, but yeah, I gotta do a better job of that. But yeah, it’s kind of a game feel. If you feel like you can go up with it depending on who’s around you, if you pass it out. It just kinda depends.” The Lakers run a ton of pick-and-roll plays with him, and when he connects with teammates off that short roll, their offense just clicks. Imagine if he could consistently find open guys out of the post too, whether he’s deep in the paint or hanging around the elbow. Right now he’s mostly a finisher, getting open near the rim and cashing in on passes. But if he sharpens those passing chops? Watch out.

This guy’s clearly not resting on his laurels, even with the Lakers absolutely dominating. They’re wrapping up a four-game road trip this Sunday when they face the Phoenix Suns. Can they keep this win streak alive and show everyone that paying that “steep price” for Kessler was the smartest move they’ve made? Let’s hope he keeps proving the doubters wrong, especially as he hones this unexpected side of his game.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.