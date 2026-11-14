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The Michigan State vs. Washington football game is kicking off later today, and it is all thanks to an absolutely wild travel snag that hit our Huskies hard. An FAA ground stop for all air travel across the United States on Friday threw a wrench into travel plans, and our Dawgs are now officially on the list of teams impacted.

The Travel Nightmare That Shifted Everything

Our Huskies were stuck in Washington, unable to fly out like they normally would. They opted to stay on campus until Friday afternoon, only to find themselves stuck there until the evening because of that FAA ground stop. This meant they were forced onto a flight to East Lansing that did not even land until a brutal 2 am ET! Talk about a travel nightmare. Can you imagine trying to get ready for a game after pulling an all-nighter on a flight across the country?

Big Ten Steps Up, Kickoff Shifts for Huskies

Because of this insane travel situation, the Big Ten officially moved back the kickoff time. The game was originally set for 4:15 pm ET, but now it will start at 5:30 pm ET. For us here in the Emerald City, that means a 2:30 pm PT kickoff. The Big Ten Network is still airing the game, thankfully. This move was crucial, giving our Huskies more time to get settled and prepare after a completely disrupted travel schedule. It is a smart play by the conference, recognizing the massive logistical challenge our team faced navigating cross-country play.

It is going to be a battle, but you know our Dawgs. They are not going to let a little travel chaos get in their way. Catch the game at 2:30 pm PT and let us cheer them on! Go Dawgs!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.