trophy logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Germantown’s offense came alive this past Friday, November 13th, absolutely torching Desoto Central for 56 points in a wild 56-42 victory that rocked Week 12 of the 2026 MHSAA season. You love to see that kind of high-octane action, don’t you?

Friday Night Lights Delivered

This wasn’t some one-off thing either. We saw offensive fireworks all over the place across Mississippi on Friday. Brookhaven dropped a massive 42 points on Purvis for a 42-0 shutout. Calhoun City put up 46 in their 46-28 win against French Camp. D’Iberville piled on 42 points to beat Petal 42-35. When teams are scoring like that, you know it’s must-watch football!

Every Point Mattered

But it wasn’t all blowouts. Some of these games came right down to the wire, man. Brandon scraped by Gulfport in a 21-13 nail-biter. Canton took down Center Hill 21-17, while Cleveland Central just barely got past Pontotoc 22-16. And don’t forget Hancock’s tight 28-23 win over Terry or Greene County’s 28-21 battle with West Lauderdale. Every single point counted in those matchups.

Week 12 of the 2026 MHSAA season brought the heat, no doubt about it. We’re already looking forward to more action. Also, the MHSAA announced the 2026 Mississippi Mr. Football winners, so keep an eye out for that full list!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.