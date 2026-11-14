Nfl logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Florida High, the No. 4 seed, absolutely sprinted out of the gates on Friday, grabbing a massive 28-0 lead on No. 5 Andrew Jackson High School by the second quarter en route to a dominant 42-6 victory in the FHSAA Class 2A Regional Quarterfinals. Talk about a statement win to kick off the postseason action at Mike Hickman Stadium!

Fast Start, Big Impact

This kind of explosive beginning was exactly what head coach Jarrod Hickman had been chasing. He told the Tallahassee Democrat that he had “seen this for this group” and was “excited to try to put it all together,” adding that it was exactly “what we needed to do and have to do this time of the year.” You know that feeling when your team *finally* clicks? That’s what Florida High delivered. The Seminoles had struggled with getting off to a fast start in their two regular season losses, including that tight 31-27 shortfall to James S. Rickards just last month. But on Friday? No issues there. Quarterback Jayme Miller echoed that fight, stating, “We pushed through adversity. It was hard, but we knew what we had to do.” And man, did they ever.

Miller Time in the Postseason

Junior quarterback Jayme Miller was electric, absolutely carving up the Jackson Tigers defense. He tossed an incredible four touchdowns, proving he’s built for these playoff moments. Two of those scores went to four-star wide receiver Ar’Tavian ‘Bubba’ Brown, who looked unstoppable. Running back Brisyn Brown and receiver Messiah Anariva snagged the other two, showing off the diverse offensive firepower Florida High brings to the field. This team is clearly peaking at the right time, and their offense is hitting a whole new gear.

With this kind of performance, Florida High isn’t just advancing in the playoffs, they are putting every single team left on high alert. The Seminoles are officially a force to be reckoned with, and you better believe the rest of the FHSAA Class 2A is taking notice.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.