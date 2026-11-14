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Xavier is absolutely rolling, hitting 4-0 after they straight up cruised to an 81-63 win over Mississippi State on Friday. This wasn’t just any win, either. They got their first major test of the regular season done in a wild setup, a ballroom turned basketball court with just 1,200 fans at The Greenbrier Resort’s Colonial Hall. The Musketeers are looking legit and they are doing it with some serious flair.

Tru Washington Steps Up, Bench Delivers

Even though the venue was unconventional, the game itself was all business for Xavier. They went down 4-0 early, which, let’s be honest, is never ideal. But Tru Washington, their starting guard, immediately dropped five straight points and the team never looked back. That’s clutch, plain and simple. Washington was on fire, leading everyone with a game-high 21 points and pulling down 8 rebounds. But it wasn’t a one-man show. This Xavier roster is deep, and the bench proved it by combining for a massive 34 points and 17 rebounds. When your second unit is bringing that kind of juice, you know you’ve got something special brewing. They led for over 36 minutes, which tells you they were in control for pretty much the entire night.

Beyond the Glitz: Performance on the Court

The setting was intimate, usually meant for corporate events or even presidential retreats, but Xavier treated Colonial Hall like their own Cintas Center. After relying on getting to the rim in their first three games, they opened it up from the perimeter against Mississippi State. They drained 10-for-23 on three-pointers, showing they can adapt and hit from anywhere. And talk about grinding: against a Mississippi State squad that’s been one of the best rebounding teams in the country early on, Xavier still managed to win the battle on the glass 43-42. That’s a huge stat. They also knocked down 22 of 32 free throws, which is solid work from the line. It’s clear they can find ways to win, no matter the situation.

Xavier is heading back home to the Cintas Center for a two-game homestand. They’ll face Cleveland State this Tuesday, Nov. 17, and then the Iowa Hawkeyes roll into town on Friday, Nov. 20. If they keep this kind of play up, those home crowds are gonna be absolutely electric.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.