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The Los Angeles Chargers are currently sitting at a brutal 0-8, and somehow they are still getting the Monday Night Football treatment this Week 10 in Baltimore. This isn’t the primetime matchup everyone circled on their calendars at the start of the year, not by a long shot. With Jacoby Brissett quarterbacking for the Ravens, what was once a highly anticipated clash now feels like it’s missing all its luster.

Zero Wins, Primetime Lights, and a Grudge Match

Yeah, the Chargers are 0-8. Let that sink in. Despite that record, they’re still trotting out under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. The only reason this game wasn’t flexed out of primetime is that it’s not yet Week 12 or later. It’s a tough pill to swallow for any fan base, watching your team in a season stuffed with negativity, but still, seeing them under the lights provides a sliver of… something. This game has a bit of an underlying narrative, though: it’s the first time former Chargers defensive coordinator Jessie Minter faces off against his old mentor, Jim Harbaugh. Even with the Chargers’ record, that’s gotta add a little extra fire for Minter.

Roster Belief Despite the Losses

Even with the dismal record, there’s chatter from the top. Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh have been talking about the Daiyan Henley trade situations. Apparently, the team even walked away from a revised trade for Henley, with Harbaugh explaining why. Hortiz, for his part, still believes in this roster. He’s not looking to tear it down anytime soon, which is either a sign of unwavering confidence or a stubborn refusal to see the writing on the wall after an 0-8 start. We also got the Chargers’ first injury report of Week 10, which is always something to keep an eye on, especially when the team is struggling to find any momentum.

So, the Bolts are heading into Monday Night Football, 0-8, against Jacoby Brissett and the Ravens. It’s a primetime slot that feels more like a spotlight on their struggles than a showcase of their talent. What’s at stake? Maybe just proving Hortiz’s belief in the roster isn’t misplaced, and finding *some* kind of spark to look forward to in a season that has felt like a long, drawn-out gut punch.

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Originally reported by Bolts from the Blue.