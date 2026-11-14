Miami Heat logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo absolutely went off for 37 points each on Friday night, leading the Miami Heat to a 133-121 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. This wasn’t just some big scoring night, though. This was a statement.

Making Heat History

What makes this performance truly insane is how rare it is for the Heat. Antetokounmpo and Adebayo became only the second pair of teammates in franchise history to both drop at least 35 points in the same game. You know who the first pair was? Only LeBron James and Dwyane Wade back in 2013. That’s some serious company to join, putting Giannis and Bam right into the record books alongside two of the team’s all-time legends.

This kind of dual-threat explosion shows exactly what these guys can do when they’re locked in and thriving offensively.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.