New Canaan just pulled off another absolute nail-biter, grabbing a 16-12 victory over Wilton on Friday night, but seriously, this one came down to the wire with a defensive stand at their own goal line. It was a thriller at Tom Fujitani Field, improving New Canaan to 7-2 while Wilton fell to 4-5.

Chaos on the Field: A Wild Back-and-Forth Battle

This game was pure drama from the jump. Wilton struck first, with Connor Harlacher connecting with Michael Duarte Jr. on a 41-yard pass for the lone touchdown of the first half, though their extra point got blocked, putting them up 6-0. New Canaan looked like they were trailing, but then senior captain Jack Crowell, as he always does, stepped up huge. Barely a minute and a half into the third quarter, Crowell took a direct snap and ripped off a massive 53-yard touchdown run. Neel Arora’s extra point put the Rams ahead 7-6, a classic comeback move right there.

But wait, there’s more! Wilton wasn’t done. Maddox Hoffman, New Canaan’s QB, got caught in a sack attempt and tried to ditch the ball, only for it to land right in the hands of Wilton senior captain Nicholas Mercado. Mercado took that thing 75 yards to the house for a pick-six, putting the Warriors back on top 12-7 late in the third quarter. Just when you thought you knew what was happening, New Canaan’s defense came alive early in the fourth. They took advantage of a bad Wilton snap, stopping Denny Dustin in the end zone for a safety. That cut Wilton’s lead to 12-9 just 15 seconds into the final quarter.

That safety gave New Canaan some sweet field position, and they made it count. They drove all the way to the Wilton 4-yard line, facing a tough fourth-and-3. Crowell, who had been running direct snaps, faked everyone out. He pulled up short, jumped, and threw a perfect 4-yard touchdown pass to junior Luke Williams. Arora’s extra point was good, giving New Canaan the 16-12 lead with 7:44 left in the game. That was the game-winner, folks!

The Goal-Line Stand That Sealed The Deal

Wilton wasn’t going down without a fight, though. After New Canaan punted, pinning them deep, Liam Smith, a Wilton senior, intercepted New Canaan quarterback Maddox Hoffman at the Rams’ 24-yard line with 3:41 to go. The Warriors were buzzing, especially after they had just upended Greenwich the week before. They pushed the ball down to the 10-yard line, facing a second-and-9 with just two minutes left. This was it.

But New Canaan’s defense stood tall. They stopped Wilton quarterback Connor Harlacher on a draw, absolutely stuffing him for no gain. Then, an incomplete pass brought up fourth-and-9 from the 10 with just 1:13 on the clock. Wilton went for the trick play: a lineman-eligible pass from Harlacher to senior Krystian Babinski. The Rams defense, though? They sniffed it out like bloodhounds. Babinski gained just 2 yards, and New Canaan squelched Wilton’s last desperate attempt. Game. Over. What a finish!

This win pushes New Canaan to an impressive 7-2 record, proving they can close out a tight game, even against a team like Wilton who had just notched a big upset. For Wilton, falling to 4-5 after coming so close, that one’s gotta sting. The Rams showed incredible grit and a defense that absolutely refused to break when it mattered most. You gotta respect that.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.