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Burlington Township just snagged their first sectional championship since 1977, pulling off a gritty 9-6 road win over Camden in the Central Jersey Group 3 championship. This wasn’t some flashy offensive shootout, folks, it was a defensive clinic, the kind that makes you stand up and cheer even if it’s not your team. After a season riddled with injuries and more losses than wins, these Falcons picked the absolute perfect moment to peak defensively and etch their names into the history books.

The Defense That Stunned Everyone

Listen, their coach, Stephen Everette, initially played it cool, saying he couldn’t think if they’d ever played a better defensive game than this one. Then he admitted, “Probably not, this was a pretty good one.” Pretty good? He’s being modest, because “pretty good” is putting it *mildly*. The Falcons’ defense absolutely locked down Camden, the defending Group 2 state champion, allowing a measly two pass completions for a grand total of 25 yards. Twenty-five yards! On top of that, they picked off two passes. That’s not just good, that’s suffocating. That’s the kind of performance that wins you championships when you need it most, especially when your offense only puts up nine points. Senior Bryce Carter and senior Aiden Binns were out there making it happen, while Camden’s sophomore Gregory Wyche and freshman Cashuan Green felt the heat. This unit wasn’t just good, they were relentless.

From Underdogs to Champions: An Epic Turnaround

This victory isn’t just about one game, it’s about an entire season of overcoming adversity. Burlington Township came into the postseason as a fourth seed with a 7-5 record, having battled through injuries and faced more losses than wins in the regular season. But they got healthy, and their defense, which had been a trending force in the postseason, hit its absolute peak when the stakes were highest. To go from a struggling, injury-plagued squad to hoisting the Central Jersey Group 3 trophy, beating a strong Camden team that boasts a 7-4 record, is an incredible testament to their resilience and grit. This wasn’t just a win, it was a statement.

Now, the Falcons have earned a trip to face South Jersey Group 3 champion Seneca in the state Group 3 semifinal. The momentum is clearly with them, and after a defensive masterpiece like this, you have to wonder how far this squad can actually go. The stakes are huge, with a chance to keep this magical run alive and maybe, just maybe, add a state championship to that sectional title.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.