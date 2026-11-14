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The Boston Red Sox just made their first big move of the offseason, reportedly agreeing to a deal with free agent Jake Bauers. This isn’t just some minor signing, either. Bauers was absolutely vital for the Milwaukee Brewers this season, a major reason they snagged their first World Series title. He’s reportedly coming in on a four-year contract for under $60 million, which honestly sounds like a steal after the year he just had.

Bauers is In, But Boston’s Offense Still Needs a Boost

Even with Bauers locked down, this move should only be the beginning for Boston. Seriously, if they’re hoping to be one of the best offensive teams in baseball next season, they still have some serious needs to fill. There are a few different directions they could go, but one name just screams “must-get” if you’re looking for an immediate offensive upgrade. The Athletic even dropped some free agency predictions recently, and one of them should definitely have Craig Breslow’s phone ringing off the hook.

Brandon Lowe Is a Monster, And He’s Available

We’re talking about Brandon Lowe, the Pittsburgh Pirates free agent, who is hands down one of the best offensive infielders in the game. The Athletic predicts he could land a three-year, $75 million deal, and if that’s the price, Boston needs to be all over it. Look, when Lowe is healthy, he is one of the premier power-hitting second basemen in baseball. And guess what? This past year, he was healthy! He played in a career-high 150 games, crushing 29 doubles and an incredible 35 homers with a 121 OPS+. That’s pure firepower. It wasn’t just offense either, the dude was a defensive wizard at second base, ranking in the 96th percentile in defensive run value. Jim Bowden even wrote that while the Pirates would love to keep him, it’s more likely he’ll sign elsewhere given the kind of offers he’s about to receive. His 35 homers this year were the second-most of his career, right after he hit 31 the year before. This guy is a consistent slugger.

The Left-Handed Question Looming For Breslow

Now, here’s the wrinkle: Bauers is a left-handed hitter, and Lowe is also a left-handed bat. That’s the big question Craig Breslow has to tackle. Does Boston want another left-handed hitter right after landing Bauers? But honestly, if the goal is to pile up as much offensive talent as humanly possible, a guy like Lowe makes too much sense not to at least consider. His bat just transformed the Pirates’ lineup, and he could do the same for Boston. What’s Breslow going to do next to truly build out that offense? That’s what we’ll be watching for.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.