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Winslow powered past Shawnee 26-23 on Friday night, claiming their fourth consecutive NJSIAA South Jersey Group 4 Final sectional crown. It was a win that cemented their legacy despite a season packed with injuries and obstacles. The team photo told the real story: more than one player hobbled in on crutches, but they made it, trophy in hand.

Adversity? What Adversity?

This season has been a grind for the Eagles, starting even before the first kickoff. “We’ve been facing adversity since … even before the season started,” running back Jayson Nelson said. “Adversity’s nothing new to us.” Nelson wasn’t just talking, he was living it. When Ka’ron Ceaser dashed in for an early 10-yard score and Trey Alexander ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0, things looked good. But then Ceaser got hurt, Alexander was limited, and it was Nelson’s time to shine. The junior powerhouse stepped up huge, carrying the ball on almost half of Winslow’s 35 running plays. He racked up 87 yards on 16 carries, including a massive 5-yard burst in the fourth quarter that put the Eagles up 20-14. That kind of grit is truly something to behold. “That just comes from my guys up front,” Nelson added. “I have plenty of belief in those guys. They work their tails off.” Alexander still managed to push in from two yards out to get Winslow to a 26-21 lead with just 4:02 left.

Clutch Plays Define a Championship Team

Even with all the injuries and a new coaching staff after losing QB Jalen Parker and coach Bill Belton last year, Winslow didn’t miss a beat. Quarterback Javon Thompson showed up big in the clutch, completing 17-of-24 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown. That 14-yard strike to Andrew Kratee on the final play of the first half, knotting the game at 14 apiece, was pure heroics. Kratee was Thompson’s main man, pulling in six grabs for 85 yards, including that crucial TD. Shawnee’s Cole Anderson put up a fight, running for two long touchdowns, including a 72-yarder and a 43-yarder, and even took a 21-20 lead with 6:57 left. But Winslow’s head coach Jamal White summed it up perfectly: “We had endless people stepping up and making plays in crunch time.” These guys just love winning. Nelson said it best, “Winslow’s pretty much known for winning, so there’s no surprise there.”

What a wild ride for Winslow, bringing home their fourth straight sectional crown. This win isn’t just a trophy, it is a statement about what this team is made of. The legacy of these Eagles is just getting stronger.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.