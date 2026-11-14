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Seton Hall, shorthanded and battling a brutal flu bug, still found a way to push #18 Alabama right down to the wire on Friday, falling 82-76 in their first real test of the 2026-27 season. This wasn’t just another loss, not with starting center Terry Copeland out sick and four other key guys battling varying degrees of the flu. The Pirates showed grit, refusing to let a tough road trip turn into a blowout, even rallying from a 17-point deficit in the second half to pull within three late.

Flu Bugs Can’t Stop This Fight

It was always going to be a tall order, heading to face an Alabama squad that came into the game averaging a ridiculous 102 points per game, a true three-point shooting machine. But even with half the team coughing and sputtering, Seton Hall’s defense traveled. They slowed the pace and absolutely clamped down on the perimeter, forcing the Crimson Tide’s shooters off the arc. Alabama, usually raining threes, shot just 7-of-21 from deep. That’s a huge credit to Shaheen Holloway’s game plan and the guys executing it. Yeah, they were outshot 36-18 from the free-throw line, which is tough to swallow, but the defensive effort was clear. Junior forward Devin Williams, stepping up big with a start inside, delivered 10 points, seven boards, and four blocks. That’s an encouraging sign for what’s ahead.

New Faces, Big Plays

The biggest takeaway from this tough loss has to be the emergence of some serious talent. Freshman reserve Ilay Dolinski from Israel wasn’t just good, he was *electric*. With Copeland out, Dolinski got his chance and absolutely balled out, dropping 15 points on an absurd 6-of-7 shooting in just 17 minutes off the bench. He also snagged five rebounds, added an assist, a steal, and a block. You know Nate Oats and Alabama did not have him on their scouting report. Holloway gave him the runway, and Dolinski showed off shooting range, a killer finishing touch, and a willingness to get physical on the glass. That’s a huge boost for the rotation going forward, and it’ll be fascinating to see what kind of role he earns.

Sophomore Trey Parker also stepped up at point guard, even with Mihailo Petrovic getting his first collegiate start. Parker tallied 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists, playing rock-solid defense. It’s clear Holloway is tinkering with a committee approach at the position, and Parker just made a strong case for more minutes.

The Hall now gets six days to heal up before heading to the Bahamas for a two-game tournament against Wisconsin. If they can bring this kind of fight when healthy, watch out. The future is looking interesting, especially with these new guys making their mark.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.