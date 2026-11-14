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This week isn’t just another Friday night game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a full-on battle for the AFC North lead against the Cincinnati Bengals, and you know what that means: everything is on the line.

Rivalry Games Hit Different, Especially With Smack Talk

You think this is just a regular division game? Well, Ja’Marr Chase decided to throw some gasoline on that fire. He straight up acknowledged the Bengals and Steelers are rivals, no doubt there. But then, *then* he had to go and say their rivalry isn’t even close to what they have with the Chiefs. Petty? Absolutely. But who doesn’t love that energy when the division title is on the line? It just makes this showdown even spicier, doesn’t it?

No Deadline Drama, Just Focus

Speaking of moves, or lack thereof, the Steelers played it cool at the trade deadline. They didn’t make any splashes, no big names brought in. Personally, I’m with it. Why trade away valuable picks for some rental player who might not even stick around? Sometimes, the best move is the one you don’t make, especially when you believe in the squad you’ve got.

AFC Playoff Picture Shaping Up

Now, let’s talk playoffs, because that’s where every team wants to be right now. The AFC picture? It feels pretty locked up at this point. Sure, you’ve got the Ravens and Texans who *could* surprise us all in the second half. They’re the only real outside shots to break in, maybe. But nobody’s got faith in the Raiders or Browns making a run, and honestly, can you blame them? So, if the Steelers want to finally end that drought, this is their shot. They’ve gotta prove they belong in that loaded AFC.

This game against the Bengals isn’t just for bragging rights, it’s for the top spot in the North and a stronger grip on the playoffs. Can the Steelers silence Chase and make a real statement? We’re about to find out.

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Originally reported by Behind the Steel Curtain.