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Talk about a wild start to a huge Week 11 clash: Coach Steve Sarkisian’s No. 6 Texas Longhorns were flat-out stuck in Austin today, thanks to nationwide FAA flight groundings. Arch Manning and the squad couldn’t get airborne to Baton Rouge for their monstrous matchup against the No. 21 LSU Tigers. But hold up, because Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports just dropped an update that changes everything for Friday night.

Texas Pushes Through Travel Chaos for Huge LSU Showdown

Seriously, the travel chaos across college football has been a mess this week, but Texas wasn’t about to let it stop them. After being grounded in Austin, the Longhorns are now making plans to fly to Baton Rouge tonight. You gotta respect that hustle. While some teams have been sitting on their hands and waiting out the delays, Texas is pushing through, and fans are already showering AD Chris Del Conte with praise for getting it done. This isn’t just about getting to the game; it’s about showing that grit, especially when the stakes are this high. Remember, Arizona State’s game against UCF got pushed back due to travel, and Clemson’s already down Tyler Brown and Gideon Davidson for their Georgia Tech clash. It’s a tough weekend for travel, but Texas is making it happen.

CFP Dreams and a Historic Rivalry on the Line

This game? It’s not just a big one; it’s a *massive* one. LSU’s Tigers are facing one of their toughest matchups of the entire season against these No. 6 Longhorns, and Texas isn’t out of the College Football Playoff picture yet. That adds so much fire to the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Historically, Texas holds the slight edge in the all-time series, leading 9-8-1, but LSU got a huge “W” back in 2019 when Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were tearing it up. And get this: Texas hasn’t beaten LSU since way back in 2003, in the Cotton Bowl. You know Sarkisian, Arch Manning, and the whole crew want to break that streak in the worst way. Good news for Texas is star wideout Cam Coleman has a mostly clean bill of health, even if fellow star Ryan Wingo is still ailing.

This is exactly the kind of gritty performance and high-stakes football we live for. Can the Longhorns snap that losing streak against LSU and keep their College Football Playoff hopes burning bright? You know we’ll be glued to the screen for every single play.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.