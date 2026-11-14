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Ryan Conwell was “rock solid,” according to Coach Spo, a performance that’s clearly earned him something crucial on the court. This isn’t just a casual observation, either, it’s a direct vote of confidence from the coaching staff.

Coach Spo explicitly stated, “Ryan was rock solid…. He continues to earn a little more trust from everyone else.” When a coach singles out a player for being “rock solid” and actively “earning more trust,” it speaks volumes. It signals consistency, reliability, and an ability to execute under pressure. That kind of praise suggests Conwell isn’t just performing well, he’s becoming a go-to guy, someone the team can lean on.

What does this mean for Conwell going forward? More trust from the coaching staff almost always translates to an expanded role. Keep a close eye on his minutes, his responsibilities on the floor, and his overall impact in upcoming games. This vote of confidence could be the spark Conwell needs to take his game to the next level.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.