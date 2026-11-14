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The Shenendehowa boys’ volleyball team just locked down their fifth straight Section 2 Division 1 championship, and man, did they make a statement. On Friday night, they absolutely rolled Shaker in straight sets, winning 3-0 with scores of 25-22, 25-19, and 28-26. This wasn’t just another win; this was a defining moment for a team that had battled their rivals to the absolute wire in previous years.

The Rivalry Got a Straight-Set Smackdown

Talk about a rivalry that needed a new chapter! In both 2024 and 2025, Shen and Shaker went a full five sets for this very championship, with Shenendehowa barely pulling it out each time. And just earlier this fall, Shaker handed Shen their only loss of the season in another brutal five-set match during regular play. You know that was on their minds. That history, that grind, that *stress* of going the distance, it was all set up for another epic.

But Andrew Borgman, Shen’s standout senior setter, was having none of it this time. He was thrilled they didn’t have to go the full distance. “We just had to finish the game,” Borgman said. “That’s been the plan since the start of the year: Coming out hot, then separating, getting the lead and finishing the set. Finishing that last one felt amazing.” And who can blame him? “Finishing in three is a lot of stress that we don’t have to deal with,” he added. You could almost feel the relief! They came out, took care of business, and hoisted that Section 2 championship plaque for the fifth season in a row. Unstoppable.

Guetti’s Clutch Kill and an Unbreakable Bond

Even though it was a straight-set victory, that third set was pure drama. Shen was up 20-16, just five points from the title, but Shaker, being Shaker, battled back, forced a tiebreaker, and fought off *three* match points. My heart was probably pounding watching that! But senior Ryan Guetti, who had even briefly stepped out earlier nursing an arm injury, wasn’t letting that title slip away. He came back in and delivered the final spike, booking Shen’s ticket to the state tournament in Rochester next weekend. Talk about clutch!

Borgman knows his guy, too. He and Guetti have been on this team since 2024 as sophomores. “Our connection is unmatched,” Borgman said. “You can’t find another setter and hitter in the state that’s been playing with each other for that long.” You love to see that kind of chemistry, forged over years of battling. It pays off in those do-or-die moments.

Integrity That Shined Brighter Than the Championship Plaque

Beyond the scores and the kills, there was a moment in the second set that showed just how special this sport and these coaches can be. Shen was trailing 9-6, rallied to a 13-12 lead, and then a point that looked like it would tie the set for Shaker was initially awarded to them. But Shaker coach Sam Halpern, being a true class act, actually conceded the point, admitting the ball went off one of his players before going out. That is just incredible sportsmanship.

Shen coach John Coletta was right there to praise him. “It’s super respectable whenever an opponent shows integrity and shows honor on the court,” Coletta said. “That’s just a testament to (Halpern), who he is as a person and a leader in his program. They have a great coach.” Borgman even shouted across the court, promising Halpern he’d do the same thing if the situation were reversed. That’s how you play the game, right? After that moment, Shen totally pulled away to win the set comfortably and get to the brink of the championship.

So what’s next? Shen is heading to Rochester for the state tournament next weekend, carrying a ton of momentum and that sweet feeling of finally getting past a stubborn rival in dominant fashion. They’ve got the skill, the chemistry, and the heart. You just know they’re ready to make some noise!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.