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Divine Child just punched its ticket to the MHSAA football semifinals, knocking off previously undefeated Goodrich 21-14 in a state-championship-caliber regional final! This was an absolute battle between two teams that have been swapping the No. 1 spot in the division all season, and man, did it deliver.

Defense Was Lights Out, And a Birthday To Remember

Connor Imsland celebrated his 18th birthday on Friday, November 13, by doing something he’d never done before in his football career: grabbing his first varsity interception. Talk about a gift! Early in the fourth quarter, with Goodrich driving and Divine Child clinging to a seven-point lead, Imsland stopped their momentum cold. He knew the screen was coming, thanks to some serious film study, and when the Martians released both running backs to his side, he jumped the pass at the Falcons’ 23-yard line. That was Divine Child’s *third* pick of the night. “I saw the backs come to me,” Imsland said in his first interview as an adult. “That means we were getting a screen. I saw them coming, shed my block and got the interception. … That is my first varsity interception.” What a moment for the kid!

But the defense wasn’t just Imsland. They were playing like their hair was on fire all night. It started with a crucial fourth-down goal-line stop by Joe Muscat, tackling a Goodrich player behind the line of scrimmage. Then, senior corner Giancarlo Vitti, who’s been a key returner after missing time with a broken fibula, made a diving interception on a pass tipped by linebacker Andre Davis. Right after Vitti’s pick, Divine Child scored its first points on a Finn Cameron rushing touchdown. Vitti, a Princeton commit, was ready for it: “I came here knowing I was going to make a play to help win this game for our team.” And later, Michael DiSalvo snagged another interception on a long pass, setting up a field goal. Goodrich might have gotten into Falcons territory a lot, but this defense just stood tall, man. Junior quarterback Drew Sheridan summed it up perfectly: “Our defense played lights out today. I’m really proud of our defense.”

When the Playbook Gets Wild: The Hook and Lateral

Just when you thought you’d seen it all, Divine Child pulled out one of the wildest trick plays in the book, and it was a thing of beauty. After Imsland’s interception, early in the very next drive, the Falcons found themselves 2nd-and-21 from their own 33. What do you do? Go for the hook and lateral, apparently! Junior QB Drew Sheridan hit Michael DiSalvo on a short hitch over the middle, and DiSalvo immediately pitched it to Rayshawn Thomas on a drag underneath him. Thomas took off, turning on the jets for a stunning 63-yard touchdown with 8:57 left on the clock. Coach Chris Laney was hyped, saying, “Everyone is getting into Ben Johnson’s playbook. We hit that one up the sideline. Rayshawn turned it upfield and it was a really great play all-around.” Goodness gracious, what a call!

Goodrich did respond fast with a touchdown drive of their own, capped by a fourth-down score from Ty Eickhoff to Isaac Valley, who made an impressive one-handed grab. And they even got the ball back less than three minutes after forcing a Divine Child three-and-out. But what happened? The defense, again! Adam Garcia came up with one more pass breakup to seal the deal. It was a grind, a total slugfest, but Divine Child executed when it mattered most.

What a win! Divine Child, now 11-1, moves on to the semifinals. These guys just beat an undefeated team in a game that felt like a state championship, and they’re riding a wave of ball-hawking defense and audacious play-calling. You just know they are bringing that energy to the semis, and we can’t wait to see what they dial up next!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.