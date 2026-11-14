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Max Iversen delivered a gut punch to Illinois State Friday night, dropping 27 points and drilling the game-winning jump shot with two seconds remaining in overtime to give North Dakota State an 82-81 victory.

Iversen’s Clutch Gene Shines Bright

This wasn’t just any 27-point outing, folks. Iversen was the engine for the Bison, especially when it mattered most. He led North Dakota State in scoring for the entire game, including a crucial 13 points in the first half that helped keep things level. He didn’t just score, either, pulling down five big rebounds in a tight contest. When regulation wasn’t enough, Iversen stepped up in overtime, closing out a back-and-forth battle with that unbelievable shot.

A Seesaw Battle to the Buzzer

This game was a grind from start to finish. North Dakota State and Illinois State were locked up at 31-31 going into halftime. Think about that: absolutely even. The second half was no different, with both teams trading blows until they finished regulation tied at 69-69. It truly took extra time to separate these squads. For the Bison, Karl Markus Poom chipped in with 17 points and seven rebounds, showing up big. Riley Massey was efficient from deep, hitting three of four from beyond the arc on his way to 11 points and six rebounds. On the Redbirds’ side, Malik Moore did everything he could, racking up 26 points, four assists, and three steals. Chase Walker added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Demarion Burch also put up 12 points. Both teams fought hard, but in the end, it was North Dakota State that found a way.

What a win for the Bison, improving their record to 2-3 early in the season! Illinois State, now 1-3, must be stewing over that one. This victory, fueled by Iversen’s heroics, shows what North Dakota State is capable of when the game is on the line. Can they build on this momentum? We’ll be watching to see if Iversen keeps delivering those clutch moments.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.