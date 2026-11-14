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The Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop is finally lifted, but don’t think for a second that college football’s Saturday schedule isn’t still reeling. An air traffic control issue on Friday, November 13, caused a massive, multi-hour flight halt across the entire country due to safety concerns. This wasn’t some minor delay, this was a full-blown travel nightmare for numerous teams who had road games on their docket.

Travel Troubles Hit Hard for Saturday Kickoffs

Think about it, teams like Tennessee, Texas, and Ole Miss were literally stuck, unable to even leave for their away games when the ground stop went into effect. This kind of sudden, widespread travel disruption messes with everything: player rest, pregame routines, logistics, you name it. It’s an absolute headache that ripples through the whole league. While conferences are scrambling to figure things out, some games are already pushed back, and others are even looking at Sunday for potential makeups. This is Week 11, folks, every game matters.

Kickoff Chaos: Who’s Playing When (Maybe)?

The schedule adjustments are coming in, and it’s a patchwork of delays and shifts. The ACC, for some reason, dodged a bullet and has no games impacted so far. Lucky them!

Over in the Big 12, things are a bit wilder:

Arizona State vs. UCF got bumped from 3:30 p.m. ET to 5:30 p.m. ET.

Kansas vs. West Virginia actually moved *up*, from 5:30 p.m. ET to 3:30 p.m. ET. Talk about a curveball!

Utah is still trying to fly to Arizona this Saturday morning, but their kickoff time hasn’t changed yet. Fingers crossed for them.

The SEC definitely felt the pain:

Auburn vs. Mississippi State got delayed from a noon ET start to 4:15 p.m. ET.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma is another one waiting on travel plans, with Ole Miss trying to get to Norman this morning. Kickoff time is unchanged *for now*.

Even the Non-Power Four saw some major shifts:

Tulane vs. Rice moved from 2 p.m. ET to 4:30 p.m. ET.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa got pushed way back, from 3:30 p.m. ET all the way to 7:15 p.m. ET. That’s a huge wait!

What about our friends in the Big Ten? The Washington vs. Michigan State game hasn’t changed *yet*, but the Huskies were just resuming travel to East Lansing late Friday night. The team statement said no determination has been made on their kickoff time. So, if you’re planning to watch that one, keep your eyes peeled.

This whole situation is a prime example of how quickly things can go sideways, even for something as organized as college football. With games literally in the air, let’s hope everyone gets where they need to be, even if it means a totally different Saturday afternoon than planned. This story is still developing, so don’t be surprised if more changes drop.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.