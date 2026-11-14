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The San Jose Sharks found themselves in an unexpected holding pattern this afternoon, literally stuck at the airport when an FAA nationwide grounding of planes brought their scheduled flight to Utah to a screeching halt. Sharks Hockey Digest reported the team even had to deplane. Can you imagine trying to get your head in the game when you’re just trying to get off the tarmac?

This wasn’t just a minor inconvenience for the Sharks, either. This flight grounding was a massive communications issue hitting air traffic control, affecting over 10,000 flights nationally, according to ABC. It’s wild to think a team’s travel plans could get completely derailed by something so widespread. Good news, though: flights did start taking off again, and the Sharks finally got cleared to fly out to Utah tonight. But man, what a way to kick off a road trip!

Beyond the Runway: Sharks’ Early Season Woes Pile Up

While their flight issues are finally in the rearview mirror, the Sharks have more to worry about than just air traffic control. General Manager Mike Grier is staying patient, but let’s be real, it’s getting tough out there amid the team’s early season struggles. Just look at what went down in their loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where Ivar Stenberg hit the post a frustrating three times. Three times! That’s just a killer.

On the flip side, some young guns are showing flashes. Macklin Celebrini, who’s already on the team’s top power play unit alongside Stenberg, Sherwood, and Marchment, just became the fifth-youngest skater in NHL history to hit 200 career points. That’s a huge milestone and a bright spot for the future. And Kiefer Sherwood, who’s also on that PP1, was apparently dropping some colorful language when mic’d up against his former team, which you gotta love for the entertainment factor. But help for Celebrini still feels like it might take longer than fans would like. On the injury front, Wennberg is a game-time decision for tomorrow’s matchup, managing an upper-body injury, which Warsofsky says isn’t a setback, just something to manage. Still, not ideal when you’re trying to find your footing.

Trading Blocks and Expansion Talks: The Rest of the League Never Sleeps

Sharks fans had to witness Erik Karlsson getting booed at SAP Center, which just tells you how frustrated the home crowd is. And the team made a move, trading 7-foot-1 prospect Alexander Karmanov to the Windsor Spitfires. But it’s not just about who’s leaving. Pierre LeBrun reports the Sharks are still heavily pursuing Simon Edvinsson, showing Grier is absolutely still chasing that talent. They’re trying to build, that’s clear.

Around the rest of the league, there’s a ton happening too. The Philadelphia Flyers are working overtime to quiet those Matvei Michkov rumors, while Erik Johnson is out there criticizing star players like Connor Hellebuyck for bailing after signing big long-term extensions. Talk about a hot take! We also saw Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar both leave Thursday’s game with injuries, which is a major concern for the Avalanche. Meanwhile, the NHL is still weighing Houston versus Austin for their next expansion franchise, which is always interesting to watch unfold. And over in Montreal, the “French Connection” line is apparently just tearing it up, working wonders for the Canadiens. Even the Boston Bruins are trying to rebound after getting blown out by the Habs. It’s a wild time across the NHL, but for the Sharks, getting to Utah in one piece and then finding a way to win is job one.

The Sharks have got their work cut out for them, heading to Utah tonight after all that travel chaos. They’ll need to shake off the airport drama and focus on managing their early season issues. It’s going to be a real test of their resilience.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.