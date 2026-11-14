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The Minnesota Vikings just pulled the trigger on a big trade for quarterback Kirk Cousins, sending a 2027 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders. This isn’t just a minor roster adjustment, folks, this is a statement. And Vikings fans, it seems, are absolutely here for it after what they’ve seen from the quarterback position so far this season.

The QB Question That Needed an Answer

You gotta understand, the confidence in the Vikings’ team direction has been a rollercoaster this season, even though they were the NFL’s last undefeated team. Remember that Monday Night debacle against Buffalo? Yeah, that sent the confidence graph dipping. But this trade, coming right after that game, shifted things big time. Now, overall confidence is back above 50%, and that’s thanks to bringing Cousins back. The first half of the season showed some serious struggles at quarterback, with Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz apparently not getting it done. The team needed to do something, and they did it.

Fans Weigh In: A Resounding “A”

So, what did the people think about getting Cousins for the rest of the season? The SB Nation Reacts poll results are in, and it’s a huge thumbs-up. A solid 59% of responders slapped an “A” grade on this deal, while another 29% gave it a “B.” That’s a massive 88% who think this was an above-average move for the team. Only 8% handed out a “C,” with a tiny 4% split between “D” and “F.” Honestly, for just a third-round pick, the downside seems almost nonexistent here. Cousins doesn’t need to be Patrick Mahomes, he just needs to be, you know, not what Murray and Wentz have been. If he can do that, maybe the Vikings’ defense won’t have to be on the field for 40 minutes a game, and they can keep crushing opposing offenses deep into the fourth quarter. It’s not just Vikings faithful feeling this way either, the buzz around the league is that this trade has the potential for a serious impact.

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Originally reported by Daily Norseman.