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The perfect 9-0 season for the #4-ranked UCLA Bruins hit a major snag Friday night as quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was forced out of the game against Illinois with an apparent injury. This is a tough blow for a team already in the College Football Playoff race and one of only two undefeated teams left in the FBS.

Another QB Down: The Play That Rocked the Bruins

Dieffenbach, who had been a legit bright spot for the Bruins, took a monstrous hit from Illinois defensive lineman Carter Janki less than a minute before halftime. The pass was incomplete, but the impact was clear: Dieffenbach was writhing on the ground, clutching his left shoulder. You just hate to see that, especially when a player’s been carrying the squad. He needed help off the field, headed straight for the blue tent, and then went to the locker room at halftime with a noticeable limp. When the third quarter kicked off, he was nowhere to be found. Talk about a gut punch when you’re up 10-0 and cruising.

This isn’t UCLA’s first rodeo with QB injuries this season, which just adds to the drama. Their starter, Nico Iamaleava, went down in Week 6 with a knee injury. Now, the third-string guy, Madden Iamaleava, Nico’s brother, is out there leading the offense. You gotta wonder how much more this team can handle, especially with the Playoff committee known to consider quarterback injuries when making those crucial ranking decisions. UCLA’s ranking has already been a bit controversial, so this adds a whole new layer of stress.

Dieffenbach’s Rise and What It Means for UCLA

Seriously, Dieffenbach was *the guy* for the Bruins after Nico got hurt. He transferred in from Cal Poly last offseason and wasn’t even seeing action initially. But once he got his shot, he reeled off four straight wins in his first four starts. The dude kept the Bruins’ offense rolling when everyone else was wondering if they could survive. Before coming to UCLA, he started 12 games for Cal Poly last year, throwing for 1,305 yards, completing 56.8% of his passes, with 9 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He didn’t see any game action in his first two seasons at Pittsburgh before that. He’s a three-star recruit out of Agoura Hills, California, and he’s proved he can ball.

Now, with the Bruins at 9-0 and staring down their Playoff destiny, losing him again, even for an “apparent” injury, is a massive problem. This team is battling for something huge, and this kind of uncertainty is brutal. We’ll be watching to see what the official word is on Dieffenbach’s injury and how Madden Iamaleava steps up. Every snap counts for the #4 Bruins from here on out.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.