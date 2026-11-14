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The Wadsworth volleyball team saw its incredible 21-match winning streak come to a heartbreaking end Friday night, falling in four sets to Kings Mills Kings in the Division II state semifinal. That’s it, the season is over, and it stings when you’ve been on such a roll.

The Fight on the Court

The Grizzlies, boasting an impressive 24-3 record coming into the match, went toe-to-toe with the Knights, who themselves were 23-3. The scores tell the story of a brutal back-and-forth: 25-22, 25-27, 25-11, 25-23. You can see the fight in that second set comeback, taking it 27-25, but then Kings just punched back hard in the third. To come so close again in the fourth, only to lose 25-23, that’s just crushing. The game went down at Vandalia Butler High School, a night we won’t forget for a while.

A Strong Season, A Familiar Stage

This wasn’t Wadsworth’s first rodeo at the OHSAA state tournament, either. They made a Division II semifinal appearance just two years ago in 2024. To be back, to have such a dominant season with 24 wins and only three losses, and that epic 21-match run, it speaks volumes about the talent and grit on that team. While their journey ends here, Kings now moves on to face Magnificat, who also won their semifinal in four sets against Sunbury Big Walnut. The state final is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nutter Center on the Wright State University campus. For Wadsworth, the season closes with immense pride in that streak, but a tough pill to swallow after coming so close to the final dance.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.