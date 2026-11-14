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The Seahawks’ travel plans to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium are officially on shaky ground, all thanks to a nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday. Our boys are heading into their final game before the bye week, and now their journey is anything but certain after a day of unprecedented air traffic chaos across the country.

Air Traffic Meltdown Sends Flights Into a Tailspin

This whole thing exploded Friday afternoon when the FAA dropped the bombshell, announcing a nationwide ground stop due to “communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers.” Basically, their whole system went haywire. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy broke it down, saying, “Our switches, our routers, actually got overloaded with data […] and they started to give us inconsistency in the data from those routers. And because of that, we shut the system down.” While the ground stop got lifted around 5:15 pm PT, the damage was already done. More than 7,000 flights were canceled on Friday, and a staggering nearly 2,000 Saturday flights are already scrubbed. Duffy admitted, “I believe that it’s going to take us some time to get back to capacity,” which means continued delays stretching through Friday and probably even longer. Talk about a mess right before a big road game.

Coach Macdonald Stays Calm Amid the Storm, College Teams Get Rerouted

You know Head Coach Mike Macdonald, always cool under pressure. He was made aware of the outage during his media availability and just took it in stride. “We’ll play it by ear and we’ll adjust to how we need to adjust,” Coach Macdonald told reporters, ever the pragmatist. He added, “We have a plan for tomorrow and we’re leaving tomorrow, which helps obviously.” Let’s hope that charter flight can cut through the residual chaos! This isn’t just a pro sports problem, either. The Friday flight fiasco already threw a wrench into the college sports schedule. The Washington Huskies men’s basketball team had their road game against the Utah Utes moved to Sunday, and the Auburn vs. Mississippi State football game got pushed back from noon ET to 3:15 pm PT to fit Auburn’s revised travel. Our Huskies football team still intends to fly to East Lansing Friday night for their Saturday tilt with Michigan State, but as of now, their kickoff time hasn’t changed. The Seahawks are scheduled to take their charter flight to Vegas on Saturday, and we’re all hoping any delays are minimal or, even better, non-existent.

Even the 12s Are Feeling the Ground Stop Blues

It’s not just the team’s travel getting messed up; our loyal 12s planning their own Vegas getaways for the game are caught in this nightmare. We heard from some fans on social media, and their frustration is real. @SeahawkNerd tweeted, “Arrived at the airport as caca hit the fan. Got rebooked to Vegas tomorrow but who knows if that’ll happen on time.” Not ideal for a weekend trip! @dr_nate_carlson just threw in the towel: “Supposed to leave early tomorrow morning, ended up cancelling the trip:-( Maybe made the call too early, but maybe not .” And @Bvr_Fvr? Straight to the point: “Here. Not going now. Disappointed.” Meanwhile, @tweetsareduuumb is stuck in limbo: “Flight delayed, but not canceled… yet.” This is hitting our community hard, too!

The Seahawks are still set to face the Raiders on Saturday, and we’re all just hoping they get there without too much drama. This is the last game before their bye week, so getting in, getting focused, and taking care of business is crucial. Fingers crossed for clear skies and smoother travel for our Hawks and the 12s. Go Hawks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Field Gulls.